Readers' Choice 2022: Travel Agent

BAY AREA

Travel Wizards
BURLINGAME
(650) 696-6900 • travelwizards.com
New to Readers' Choice, Travel Wizards was founded in 1981 and now boasts "new state-of-the-art reservation services; greater access to insider knowledge, resources, and unadvertised deals; and a stronger safety net for the unexpected."

Sandra Lipkowitz We Make Travel Easy
SAN FRANCISCO
(415) 931-1945 • wemaketraveleasy.com
Along with her team, Sandy Lipkowitz, founder and owner of San Francisco's We Make Travel Easy, works with busy individuals "who want fabulous vacations and don't want to [sort through] mountains of information." She also plans travel for businesses and social groups, and aims to deliver "exceptional itineraries, every time." Sandy has escorted trips to Cuba, India and Israel.

Ladera Travel
LOS ALTOS
(650) 854-3222 • ladera.travel
Ladera Travel serves leisure and business travelers, creating customized itineraries to meet clients' specifications, always keeping in mind "travel style, personal preferences and best values." Husband-and-wife team Les and Nancy Burger started the agency in 1990 along with manager Liz Dale.