Readers’ Choice 2022: Travel Agent

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings

BAY AREA

Travel Wizards

BURLINGAME

(650) 696-6900 • travelwizards.com

New to Readers’ Choice, Travel Wizards was founded in 1981 and now boasts “new state-of-the-art reservation services; greater access to insider knowledge, resources, and unadvertised deals; and a stronger safety net for the unexpected.”

Sandra Lipkowitz

We Make Travel Easy

SAN FRANCISCO

(415) 931-1945 • wemaketraveleasy.com

Along with her team, Sandy Lipkowitz, founder and owner of San Francisco’s We Make Travel Easy, works with busy individuals “who want fabulous vacations and don’t want to [sort through] mountains of information.” She also plans travel for businesses and social groups, and aims to deliver “exceptional itineraries, every time.” Sandy has escorted trips to Cuba, India and Israel.

Ladera Travel

LOS ALTOS

(650) 854-3222 • ladera.travel

Ladera Travel serves leisure and business travelers, creating customized itineraries to meet clients’ specifications, always keeping in mind “travel style, personal preferences and best values.” Husband-and-wife team Les and Nancy Burger started the agency in 1990 along with manager Liz Dale.

< Go back to Readers’ Choice 2022 Listings