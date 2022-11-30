Kislev 5783

Nov. 24-Dec. 23, 2022

Gratitude was the attitude on the first day of the month of Kislev, which fell this year on Thanksgiving Day. Kislev’s tikkun is sleep, and the spiritual quality of this month brings prophetic dreams. We read the Torah portions of dreams this month, dreams of Jacob, Joseph and Pharaoh, reminders that the interface between dreams and the waking world is thin this month.

Jupiter/Tzedek, the planetary ruler of Kislev, stations direct Nov. 23, and Neptune/Rahav stations direct Dec. 3. These two major energetic turnarounds, both in the sign of Pisces/Dagim, inspire hope for a weary world. Jupiter continues forward, re-entering Aries/Taleh on Dec. 20, imbuing that hope with vitality and get-up-and-go energy. Jupiter in Aries through mid-May promises an expansion of assertive energy, and the power to take that ball and run with it all the way down the field to the proverbial goal post.

Mars/Ma’adim in Gemini, still retrograde through mid-January, has been destabilizing communication structures. The status quo gets a reset Nov. 28 at the trine of Mars to Saturn/Shabbatai. Venus/Noga and the Sun both oppose Mars, Dec. 1 and 8 respectively. Extremism is challenged but tries to provoke a shouting match. The Full Moon in Gemini Dec. 7 may be an informational data dump, but discerning meaning from a mountain of facts takes precision, care and patience.

Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, comes Dec. 21, the third day of Hanukkah. The Sun squares Jupiter on the shortest day of the solar year, and sometimes it feels like justice will never prevail. Remember that Kislev’s tribal ruler Benjamin united the nation after a painful civil war they themselves began over an outrageous injustice. The spiritual power of Kislev’s sleep inspires and empowers making dreams of truth and righteousness an embodied reality. Gratitude is the attitude unlocking Kislev’s power.

Aries / Taleh

With Mars/Ma’adim still retrograde in Gemini through mid-January, buzzing thoughts may make Kislev’s tikkun of sleep harder to attain. Active daydreaming may be your best bet during this important month. Envision the manifestation of your highest professional goals at the trine of Mars to Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 28. Venus/Noga opposite Mars Dec. 1 imbues spiritual significance to information gathering. The Sun’s opposition to Mars Dec. 8 invites you to abandon preconceived notions about what’s possible. Jupiter/Tzedek enters re-Aries Dec. 20, where he’ll be through mid-May, urging you to go big or go home.

Taurus / Shor

Kislev’s tikkun of sleep is the cure for last month’s stresses. Sharing vulnerability opens a healing channel Nov. 25 when Venus/Noga trines Chiron. Generosity comes from a sense of inner security when Venus opposes retrograde Mars/Ma’adim and sextiles Saturn/Shabbatai Dec. 1. No need for over-compensation when Venus squares Neptune/Rahav Dec. 4; if you’re experiencing proportion distortion, wait until Venus enters Capricorn/Gidi and squares Jupiter/Tzedek Dec. 9 for a more realistic assessment. Your originality and uniqueness shine brightest Dec. 22 with Venus trine Uranus/Oron.

Gemini / T’omim

You’re feeling pugnacious with Mars/Ma’adim in retrograde Gemini through mid-January — but you’re not the best judge of objective reality on Dec. 1’s square of Mercury/Kochav to Neptune/Rahav. Kislev’s tikkun of sleep is your chance to dream up an embodied manifestation of an entrepreneurial idea you’ve had on the back burner for a very long time! Assess your resources realistically Dec. 6 when Mercury squares Jupiter/Tzedek and enters Capricorn/Gidi, then allow yourself to envision multiplying those resources at the Full Moon in Gemini Dec. 7. A dream delayed is not a dream denied!

Cancer / Sartan

Rosh Chodesh Kislev on Thanksgiving Day delivered a truckload of gratitude. Kislev’s tikkun of sleep is especially important at the First Quarter Moon in Pisces/Dagim Nov. 30, when prophetic dreams mark a flowering of creative energy. Your unconscious mind holds many gifts, revealed Dec. 7 at the Full Moon in Gemini. Sift your emotional overwhelm through the sieve of historical memory Last Quarter Moon in Virgo Dec. 16. The New Moon in Capricorn/Gidi Dec. 23 inaugurates a new level of trust in your intimate partnerships. Letting go and trusting others isn’t easy, but more necessary now than ever before.

Leo / Aryeh

You shine brightest when your heart is full, and Kislev’s tikkun of sleep brings deep dreams of a rejuvenating love when the Sun trines Chiron Dec. 4. Protect your hopes from cynicism Dec. 8 when the Sun opposes Mars/Ma’adim. Your joy makes you a target for miserable people. Discretion is the better part of valor; protect your privacy when the Sun sextiles Saturn/Shabbatai and squares Neptune/Rahav Dec. 12-14. The Sun enters Capricorn/Gidi at Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, and squares Jupiter/Tzedek on Dec. 21. Heart health, literal and metaphorical, becomes increasingly important.

Virgo / Betulah

Kislev’s tikkun of sleep brings dreams of how to separate careers and relationships. A separation of powers is preferable when Mercury/Kochav squares Neptune/Rahav Dec. 1. It’s not that you don’t appreciate a partner’s insight, it’s that they’re unaware of the complex details. Handle your own negotiations Dec. 6 when Mercury squares Jupiter/Tzedek and enters Capricorn/Gidi. Pride and pragmatism cannot harmonize when fairness is excluded from the equation at the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo Dec. 16. Find an utterly original way to tell an old story when Mercury trines Uranus/Oron Dec. 17.

Libra / Moznayim

You’re famous for being partnership-oriented, but unequal efforts in any relationship turn you off. Playing nice and hoping things will change comes to an abrupt halt Dec. 1 at the opposition of Venus/Noga to retrograde Mars/Ma’adim in Gemini. Promises made when Venus squares Neptune/Rahav Dec. 4 change nothing; actions speak louder than words when Venus enters Capricorn/Gidi and squares Jupiter/Tzedek Dec. 9. Kislev’s tikkun of sleep allows you the space and time to dream of the kind of partnership which supports your unique individuality when Venus trines Uranus/Oron Dec. 22.

Scorpio / Akrav

Your lucid dreams of growing resources to acquire long-nurtured desires are fed by Kislev’s tikkun of sleep this month. Retrograde Mars/Ma’adim trines Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 28, the secrets of your past successes inform present-day decisions. Review those triumphs for the valuable lessons learned; you’ll need to internalize that wisdom Dec. 1-8 with both Venus/Noga and the Sun opposing Mars. Although living with ambiguity and some uncertainty is uncomfortable for you, use this in-between time to slim down your dreams to their fighting weight. Tighten your gloves, you’re headed for a championship round this coming March!

Sagittarius / Keshet

Kislev’s tikkun of sleep brings prophetic dreams of partnership without loss of independence. You need reassurance that this dream is achievable when Mercury/Kochav squares Jupiter/Tzedek Dec. 6. Your restless heart craves connection but fears loss of personal sovereignty; this conflict peaks at the Full Moon in Gemini/T’omim Dec. 7. A partner who supports your freedom and earns your trust is not an impossible ask when Venus/Noga squares Jupiter Dec. 9. Jupiter re-enters Aries/Taleh Dec. 20 and is squared by the Sun Dec. 21 at Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, inaugurating the next five months of fresh new growth.

Capricorn / Gidi

The sweet smell of success wafts through your dreams during Kislev, whose tikkun of sleep inspires a deep dive into ancestral roots, hidden memories and family secrets, unearthing a treasure trove of unexamined habits to break and unconscious attitudes to be discarded. Support comes from Mercury/Kochav and Venus/Noga entering Capricorn Dec. 6 and 9 respectively; your reality is formed by your creative self-expression. The Sun enters Capricorn at Tekufah Tevet, the Winter Solstice, Dec. 21. By Dec. 23’s New Moon in Capricorn you’re feeling power surges; pace yourself while celebrating your accomplishments and gearing up for the next challenge!

Aquarius / D’li

Nobody needs the refreshing and rejuvenating benefits of Kislev’s tikkun of sleep more than you. This sleep is spiritual preparation for the immense amount of revolutionary change you’ll be leading in 2023. “What dreams may come… must give us pause” warned the Bard, but in your case, that pause is only to confirm your readiness to sacrifice comfort for the highest ideals. Practice your perfect pitch; you may have a surprising opportunity to give it over when Mercury/Kochav trines Uranus/Oron on Dec. 17. The trine of Venus/Noga to Uranus Dec. 22 showcases your unique creativity.

Pisces / Dagim

Kislev’s tikkun of sleep brings sweet dreams at the First Quarter Moon in Pisces/Dagim Nov. 30. Some conflicting confusion occurs Dec. 1 at the square of Mercury/Kochav to Neptune/Rahav, but Neptune stations direct Dec. 3, dissolving doubts and reinforcing gut instincts. Venus/Noga squares Neptune Dec. 4, revealing new professional possibilities. The Full Moon in Gemini Dec. 7 reveals new domestic horizons. Be extra flexible Dec. 14 at the Sun’s square to Neptune to maximize your options. Jupiter/Tzedek enters Aries/Taleh Dec. 30, energizing your connection to both ancestors and progeny. You’re an important link in an eternal chain!