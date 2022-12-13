J. contributing editor Alix Wall won second place in the “Newspapers-Non-Daily: Feature Story/Serious Nature” category for her story “From Germany to America: A Family’s Legacy, Preserved in Porcelain” from the San Francisco Press Club at the club’s 45th annual awards on Dec. 9.

Wall’s story, published by J. last year, chronicles an Oakland woman’s journey to Germany to receive a set of heirloom dishes, which had been entrusted by her great-great-uncle to a non-Jewish neighbor for safekeeping on the eve of her family’s deportation during the Holocaust. The same story won a first place Rockower Award from the American Jewish Press Association earlier this year.

The San Francisco Press Club awards recognized exceptional work published in 2021 from news outlets around the greater Bay Area. Two former J. staff members also won awards for their work.

Former J. staff writer and current Mission Local managing editor Joe Eskenazi won second place in the “Digital Media: Investigative Reporting” category for his muckraking on Rodrigo Santos, former president of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission who is accused of bank fraud. Eskenazi also won second place in “Digital Media: Columns, News/Political” for his “Writing San Francisco” column, which has covered issues such as the renaming of San Francisco schools, Alison Collins’ lawsuit against the city and London Breed’s call for a crackdown on crime in the Tenderloin.

Former J. managing editor Woody Weingarten won third place in the “Digital Media: Feature Story/Serious Nature” category for his Bay City News coverage of racism and discrimination against people of color in local theater companies and performance spaces in the wake of anti-Asian and anti-Black violence.