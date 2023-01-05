One-pot recipes serve up big Jewish flavors with little fuss

I like big flavors, I cannot lie. But do big flavors have to mean a big fuss? These one-pot recipes based on Jewish foods get dinner on the table fast without sacrificing taste.

The Stir-Fried Unstuffed Cabbage with Beef varies a classic Ashkenazi dish with Asian technique. Don’t have a wok? Substitute a 12-inch skillet, and add oil before heating over medium-high heat. (Timing will differ.)

One-Pot Turmeric-Ginger Red Lentils with Cauliflower is a riff on classic Ethiopian Jewish flavors. It serves four to five as a main course over rice or other accompaniment, six as a side dish and three if served as a main on its own.

Stir-Fried Unstuffed Cabbage with Beef

Serves 4

2 Tbs. oil, plus more as needed

1 cup chopped onion, divided

2 tsp. minced garlic, divided

1 tsp. finely chopped jalapeño (optional)

1 tsp. salt, divided, plus more as needed

1 lb. ground beef

½ tsp. paprika

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. crumbled oregano leaves

8 cups chopped green cabbage (½-by-1-inch pieces)

14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes with liquid

Sweet-and-Sour Tomato Sauce (see below)

2 Tbs. chopped parsley

Have ingredients prepped and measured.

Heat wok over high heat. Add 2 Tbs. oil. When hot, add ½ cup onion. Stir-fry until starting to brown (2-3 minutes). Add 1 tsp. garlic, jalapeño (if using) and ½ tsp. salt. Stir-fry for 1-2 minutes until garlic is golden. Add beef. Break up clumps as you stir-fry until cooked through (2-3 minutes). Remove beef with onion to a bowl.

Add oil to wok if needed. Add remaining ½ cup onion. Cook as before. Add remaining 1 tsp. garlic, remaining ½ tsp. salt, paprika, black pepper and oregano. Stir-fry until garlic is golden (1-2 minutes). Add cabbage. Stir-fry until cabbage is partially browned and wilted but still has some crunch (2-3 minutes). Stir in tomatoes with liquid. Stir-fry until liquid is almost evaporated (1-2 minutes). Add beef with onion. Stir-fry 2-3 minutes. Add Sweet-and-Sour Tomato Sauce. Stir-fry until combined. Taste, and add salt if needed. Garnish with parsley. Serve over rice, potatoes or pasta.

Sweet-and-Sour Tomato Sauce: Mix 8-oz. can tomato sauce with 1 Tbs. sugar, 2 Tbs. apple cider vinegar and ½ tsp. ground ginger.

One-Pot Turmeric-Ginger Red Lentils with Cauliflower

Serves 3-6

1 medium cauliflower

3 Tbs. oil, divided, plus more as needed

2 cups chopped onion

1 Tbs. minced garlic

1 Tbs. minced fresh ginger

1 tsp. salt, divided, plus more as needed

1 cup red lentils, rinsed and drained

3 cups water

1 tsp. dried ground turmeric

½ tsp. dried ground ginger

½ tsp. sugar

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

½ cup coconut milk

3 Tbs. chopped tomatoes

2 Tbs. chopped cilantro

Clean and prep cauliflower. Break or cut florets into pieces about 1½ to 2 inches wide (about 5 cups or 20 oz.).

Heat 2 Tbs. oil in a soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, and sauté 7-10 minutes until beginning to brown. Stir in garlic, fresh ginger and ¼ tsp. salt. Add cauliflower. Sauté until browned on all sides but not cooked through (centers should be somewhat crisp). Remove cauliflower and onion to bowl. Do not clean pot.

Put lentils in pot. Stir in water and remaining ¾ tsp. salt, turmeric, ground ginger, sugar and black pepper. Bring to simmer, stirring occasionally. Cover. Adjust heat to keep at simmer.

After 8 minutes, check to see if lentils have begun to soften. (If not, check in 2 minutes.) Stir in remaining 1 Tbs. oil and cauliflower with onion. Return to simmer. Cover. Cook 4-6 minutes until lentils and cauliflower are just cooked through. Stir in coconut milk. Taste, and add salt if needed. Serve over rice, grains or couscous garnished with tomatoes and cilantro.