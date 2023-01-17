Introducing J.’s first podcast, ‘The Bagel Report’

“The Bagel Report,” an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in popular culture, is now a production of J. The Jewish News of Northern California.

The first new episode will be available Jan. 20 to stream or download on all the major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will come out at least once a month, on Fridays, and past episodes can be accessed on most podcast platforms.

“The Bagel Report” is hosted by Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche, both journalists living in the Los Angeles area. Esther has written TV columns for J. since 2018 and is a contributing editor at eJewishPhilanthropy. Erin is a news editor at iHeartMedia. The two met while working for the Jewish Journal, the original producer of “The Bagel Report.”

Listen to “The Bagel Report” on Spreaker.

“We want to be accessible to anyone who’s interested in Jewish representation in Hollywood, news about Jewish actors, writers and directors, or the Jewish adjacent trends and themes within today’s television and film offerings,” Esther told J. About the podcast title, she explained, “It’s a little Ashkenormative, but our non-Ashkenazi friends assured us that bagels are universally liked independent of a person’s region of origin.”

The Los Angeles Press Club recognized “The Bagel Report” with a 2021 award for an episode featuring the actress and “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik titled “The Big Bagel Theory with Mayim Bialik.”

Jewfolk Inc., a Jewish engagement organization based in Minnesota, will co-produce “The Bagel Report” with J. Jewfolk has an expanding podcast network that includes “Not Your Bubbe’s Nosh,” which is hosted by Micah Siva, who writes a plant-forward food column for J.

The Jan. 20 episode of “The Bagel Report” will focus on the second season of “Hunters,” the Amazon Prime Video series in which Al Pacino plays the ringleader of a crew of Nazi hunters in the 1970s. (Catch up by listening to Esther and Erin chat about the first season of “Hunters.”)

Upcoming episodes will address likely Oscar contenders, such as Steven Spielberg’s recent film “The Fabelmans.”

Listeners are invited to contact the hosts at [email protected] and to follow @TheBagelReport on Twitter and @tbrthepod on Instagram.