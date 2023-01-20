Join the Bagels as they take a deep dive (with some spoilers) into the second season of “Hunters.” The gang is now in Argentina looking for Hitler — so the Bagels are pondering the proper punishment for a genocidal maniac, examining the line between vigilantes and heroes, and wondering why this series grabbed us and wouldn’t let us go.

They’ll also tell you about TV shows featuring pop songs in Hebrew and Yiddish; wonder what’s going with Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro”; and the Bagels get in some quick mentions of “The Mandalorian” and “Fauda.” You might call this episode a bit of an Everything Bagel Report — with more to come in the weeks ahead!

