(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report ‘Hunters,’ Amazon’s Nazi-hunting romp, is back for season 2 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | January 20, 2023 Join the Bagels as they take a deep dive (with some spoilers) into the second season of “Hunters.” The gang is now in Argentina looking for Hitler — so the Bagels are pondering the proper punishment for a genocidal maniac, examining the line between vigilantes and heroes, and wondering why this series grabbed us and wouldn’t let us go. They’ll also tell you about TV shows featuring pop songs in Hebrew and Yiddish; wonder what’s going with Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro”; and the Bagels get in some quick mentions of “The Mandalorian” and “Fauda.” You might call this episode a bit of an Everything Bagel Report — with more to come in the weeks ahead! Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to “The Bagel Report” on Spreaker. Stay in touch with The Bagel Report Twitter: @estherk, @ebenmoche and @TheBagelReport Instagram: @estherkustanowitz, @ebenmoche and @tbrthepod Email: [email protected] The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. Religion Is human composting the next big thing in Jewish death practice? Bay Area ‘Judaisms,’ plural, is theme of this year’s Jewbilee event Organic Epicure San Francisco culinary world mourns two who died too young World Why American weapons are heading from Israel to Ukraine Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up