Shevat 5783

Jan. 23-Feb. 20, 2023

The month of Shevat gives us two liquids synonymous with Torah: oil and water. The land of Asher, the tribe associated with Shevat, overflowed with bounty, supplying olive oil to all the other tribes as well as to foreigners. Shevat is also the month associated with Aquarius, known in Hebrew as D’li (water bucket), which draws water from the wells of Torah and serves to all who are thirsty. It’s said that oil and water don’t mix, but in the case of Shevat, they co-exist, and one complements the other.

The Sun sextiles Jupiter/Tzedek on Jan. 24, giving a general lift in confidence and lightening of spirit. Venus/Noga enters Pisces/Dagim on Jan. 26, beckoning us to meld into undifferentiated one-ness with the Divine. The Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh on Tu Bishevat, Feb. 5 illuminates our collective responsibility towards Mother Earth and her bounty; now is the time to answer the call to leadership. Mercury/Kochav enters Aquarius on Feb. 11, bringing bright ideas. The Sun conjuncts Saturn/Shabbtai Feb. 16, the last significant contact before Saturn ends his two-and-a-half-year-long transit through Aquarius next month. Soak up all that Aquarian wisdom while you can!

The Sun enters Pisces Feb. 18, and the New Moon in Pisces comes Feb. 19, with Venus sextile Pluto before entering Aries/Taleh on Feb. 19. We’re empowered to be humble like water as we teach Torah, and to rise like oil above our own humility when we’re serving God, accomplishing things far beyond our personal abilities.

Aries / Taleh

With Jupiter/Tzedek in Aries through mid-May, your get-up-and-go energy has been reborn. The Sun trines Mars/Ma’adim on Jan. 29, giving you a turbo-boost of confidence. The square of Venus/Noga to Mars on Feb. 4 may temporarily confuse your ambitions with too many choices, all of which seem full of possibilities. Which way to go? Mars sextiles Wounded Healer Chiron on Feb. 11, reminding you of how you’ve contributed to your healing process. You are far from a passive onlooker to your own life! Venus enters Aries on Feb. 19, imbuing your romantic soul with courage. Don’t throw away your shot!

Taurus / Shor

For someone who fundamentally prefers harmony, comfort and ease, you’ve managed to survive a lot of turmoil over the last few years. Bathe yourself in compassion when Venus/Noga enters Pisces/Dagim Jan. 26. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus Jan. 28 sets your intentions for the upcoming lunar cycle. Venus squares Mars/Ma’adim Feb. 4 and sextiles Uranus/Oron Feb. 7. You’re becoming more flexible and learning how to ride the waves of unexpected change. Abrupt disruptions are now part of everyday life; you’re learning to go with the flow. Venus conjuncts Neptune/Rahav Feb. 15, offering your life’s dream a free upgrade.

Gemini / T’omim

With Mars/Ma’adim now swiftly speeding towards the conclusion of his seven-month journey through Gemini, your conflict resolution skills should be finely honed. Put aside everything extraneous which monopolizes your energies. You long for something new and different when Mercury/Kochav trines Uranus/Oron Jan. 29; confidence in your adaptability and aptitude may help your reach exceed your grasp when Mercury sextiles Neptune/Rahav Feb. 6. The big power plays come forward on Feb. 10 with Mercury conjunct Pluto; Mercury enters Aquarius/D’li Feb. 11, reminding you to use your power for the collective good. Display your generous heart when Mercury sextiles Jupiter/Tzedek Feb. 17.

Cancer / Sartan

If you’ve been feeling pleasure-deprived, the First Quarter Moon in Taurus/Shor on Jan. 28 enhances your sensual powers, deepening your connection to nature and earthly delights. The Full Moon in Leo/Aryeh on Tu Bishvat, Feb. 5, sparks passion and drama. Much as you momentarily enjoy playing the role of that obscure object of desire, the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio/Akrav on Feb. 13 exposes the impact of your intense feelings in a very personal way. The New Moon in Pisces/Dagim on Feb. 19 confirms that intimate relationships without a spiritual connection just don’t work for you. Honor your truth.

Leo / Aryeh

With the Sun in solar opposite Aquarius/D’li, you’re expanding consciousness around your role as an individual in relationship to the collective. The Sun sextiles Jupiter/Tzedek Jan. 24, supporting magnificent magnanimity. The Sun trines Mars/Ma’adim Jan. 29; let others blow your horn. Don’t oversell your uniqueness when the Sun squares Uranus/Oron Feb. 3; anyone who can’t see your superstar potential by the Full Moon in Leo on Tu Bishvat (Feb. 5) doesn’t deserve to know you. Differentiate between deference and respect when the Sun conjuncts Saturn/Shabbtai Feb. 16. The Sun enters Pisces/Dagim on Feb. 18 — prepare for a deep dive!

Virgo / Betulah

Mercury/Kochav in Capricorn/Gidi empowers taking the initiative in vital communications with others, especially your partner. Vulnerabilities may feel tender when Mercury squares Chiron on Jan. 27; sincere words of affirmation and empathy help heal prickly feelings when Mercury trines Uranus/Oron on Jan. 29. Inspire others by sharing your dreams when Mercury sextiles Neptune/Rahav on Feb. 6. Directly confront your own ambivalence about power and the responsibility it wields when Mercury conjuncts Pluto Feb. 10. Mercury enters Aquarius/D’li on Feb. 11, depressurizing the binary, black-and-white, all-or-nothing paradigm you’re clinging to. Find compromise and flexibility when Mercury sextiles Jupiter/Tzedek on Feb. 17.

Libra / Moznayim

Distractions of the personal kind are a welcome break from the pressing problems of the world. Romantic idealization season arrives when Venus/Noga enters Pisces/Dagim Jan. 26. There’s nothing wrong with taking a break from harsh reality, but try to maintain perspective when Venus squares Mars/Ma’dim Feb. 4. For a famous balance-seeker, you’re unexpectedly attracted to extremes when Venus sextiles Uranus/Oron Feb. 7. It may be hard to discern enchantment from authenticity when Venus conjuncts Neptune/Rahav Feb. 15. Enlist the help of sober-minded friends to help you manage expectations Feb. 19 at the New Moon in Pisces, with Venus sextile Pluto.

Scorpio / Akrav

Much of your energy this month is focused on home and family. The Sun trines Mars/Ma’adim on Jan. 29; plow through that to-do list with mighty forcefulness! Consult partners on major projects when Venus/Noga squares Mars on Feb. 4. You’re even more powerful than usual when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Pluto on Feb. 10; try not to overwhelm others with your intensity and passion at the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio Feb. 13. You don’t need to pack a lifetime’s worth of intimacy into the space of a few hours! The sextile of Venus to Pluto Feb. 19 enhances your natural charisma.

Sagittarius / Keshet

With Jupiter/Tzedek in Aries/Taleh through mid-May, this is an optimum time to take some long-delayed creative risks. Take courage when the Sun sextiles Jupiter on Jan. 24, supporting the exploration of the unknown. There’s uncharted territory out there you’ve longed to stake your claim to. Though you’ve had success in your various areas of expertise, you’re attracted to something entirely different; don’t be afraid to chase that desire and see where it leads you. Mercury/Kochav sextiles Jupiter Feb. 17, stimulating your desire to acquire knowledge. You love to learn and you’re never too old to acquire a new skill set.

Capiricorn / Gidi

Your planetary ruler Saturn/Shabbtai only has a few more weeks left of his two-and-a-half-year transit through Aquarius/D’li. This makes this month especially important for you as it is your last chance to supercharge your Saturn before he leaves for watery climes when he enters Pisces/Dagim in mid-March. When the Sun conjuncts Saturn on Feb. 16, consider yourself an electric car and the conjunction a charging station. Saturn’s long transit through Aquarius has elevated your consciousness around your responsibilities to the community. It’s practical, proper, and ultimately profitable to be useful to others, especially those with whom you share affinity groups.

Aquarius / D’li

Shevat is your personal month, with the Sun in Aquarius through Feb. 17. Originality abounds when Mercury/Kochav trines Uranus/Oron Jan. 29. Uniquely original and iconoclastic forms of your creativity burst on the scene when the Sun squares Uranus on Feb. 3. Venus/Noga sextile Uranus Feb. 7 brings beauty and balance to smooth out the rough edges. Mercury enters Aquarius on Feb. 11, and your communication skills are at their peak. The Sun conjuncts Saturn/Shabbtai in Aquarius Feb. 16, empowering you to own your uniqueness unapologetically and with calm inner security and contentment. If you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will.

Pisces / Dagim

Venus/Noga enters Pisces Jan. 26, where she’ll be stirring up the waters of creativity and love until Feb. 20. Take advantage of this transit to allow your prolific inner visionary to come out and play. Mercury/Kochav sextiles Neptune/Rahav Feb. 6, giving voice to your highest ideals. Enchantment reigns when Venus conjuncts Neptune Feb. 15; you’re attracting support from like-minded individuals who resonate with your dreams and want to assist you to make them come true. The Sun enters Pisces on Feb. 18, and the New Moon in Pisces is on Feb. 19. You’re swimming in the right direction — keep going!