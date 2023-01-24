Let this Radicchio Salad with Lentils warm you on a cold day

During the winter, I’m looking for hearty, warm salads to take me through the chillier months. Radicchio is a spicy, bitter, beautifully vibrant lettuce — and a highly underrated vegetable that you should consider adding to your salad routine.

Bitter vegetables pair well with acidic and sweet flavors — such as balsamic vinegar and sweet maple syrup. When making a grain-based salad, the key to infusing flavor into the entire salad is to dress the grains while warm, so they can soak up the vinaigrette as it cools slightly.

This salad can be made in advance by preparing the grains and lentils with the dressing beforehand, then tossing with greens before serving.

Warm Radicchio Salad with Lentils

Serves 4

¼ cup dried pearled barley, rinsed

½ cup dried green lentils, rinsed

3 Tbs. balsamic vinegar

3 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. maple syrup

¼ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 head radicchio, roughly chopped

2 cups arugula

⅓ cup fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup pumpkin seeds, roasted

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the barley and lentils. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cover. Cook for 25 minutes, or until barley is tender. Drain and remaining liquid, and transfer to a bowl.

To the grains and lentils, add the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, sea salt and pepper.

Add the radicchio and arugula to a large bowl. Toss with the barley and lentils. Top with parsley, pumpkin seeds and parmesan. Serve immediately.