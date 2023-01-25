Members of the European Union of Jewish Students stand outside the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, as they announce a lawsuit against Twitter over antisemitism on the platform. (Photo/JTA-Courtesy EUJS)
European Jewish student group sues Twitter over its handling of antisemitism and Holocaust denial

By Toby Axelrod, JTA | January 25, 2023

Europe’s main Jewish student organization is fed up with the antisemitism, Holocaust denial and other hate speech burgeoning on Twitter — so they are taking the social media company to court.

The Brussels-based European Union of Jewish Students and the Berlin-based HateAid non-profit group on Wednesday announced they have sued Twitter in Berlin District Court for failing to uphold its own pledge to remove hate speech from the platform.

The action — which included the placement of a hashtag prop in front of the German parliament building, in an inversion of a symbol that Twitter itself popularized — was sponsored by the Berlin-based Alfred Landecker Foundation, as part of its Digital Justice Movement, started by HateAid.

The move comes as Germany prepares to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day with ceremonies and events across the country.

