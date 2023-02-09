‘Watch & Nosh’ events will pair TV clips with food and wine

If you’ve ever felt hunger pangs while viewing the popular Israeli series “Shtisel,” watching always ravenous patriarch Shulem Shtisel eat Jerusalem kugel with a pickle or slurp his bowl of soup, there’s an event tailor-made for you: “Watch & Nosh.”

J. TV columnist Esther Kustanowitz, the Los Angeles–based expert on Jewish representation on television and co-host of the J.-produced podcast The Bagel Report, is teaming up with Bay Area Israeli chef Aliza Grayevsky Somekh of Bishulim SF (we wrote about her in November 2019) on an event that will highlight clips of Israeli and Jewish television shows along with the dishes featured in them — or dishes the two experts think should be featured in them.

The event is happening on two consecutive nights, Tuesday, Feb. 21 at BaBoo design gallery in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Covenant Winery in Berkeley. Both events begin at 7 p.m. and cost $68. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The idea came together when Somekh and Kustanowitz, both members of UpStart, which funds innovative Jewish ventures, were randomly paired up on a Zoom call at a networking event months ago. They ended up applying together for an UpStart grant, and with co-sponsorship from BaBoo and Covenant are debuting the inaugural event in the Bay Area. They plan to take it to Los Angeles next.

Covenant’s wines will be poured at both events. The rest of the menu is still in progress, but all dishes will be vegetarian and cooked in a nonkosher kitchen. Somekh is known for her contemporary Israeli cuisine, often on a theme.

Both “Watch & Nosh” events are sponsored by J. If you come to the Berkeley event, say hi — I’ll be there!