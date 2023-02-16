Tova Ricardo Culture Poetry A Black History Month poem: i think a lot about color Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Tova Ricardo | February 16, 2023 i admit i think a lot about color. but i don’t hate my skin as much as i’m told to leave it outside of the synagogue door. i talk a lot about being black because let’s be honest i have no other choice. i grew up at the corner of i can’t wait for services and what if the congregants think i’m not really jewish. I spend long minutes wondering if the black person on the shul website is the only black person there. i spend even more time wondering if that black person would tell me that it’s safe being us there. and yes i know i never needed to worry if i belonged. i come from lines of strong jewish women. but sometimes even that doesn’t feel like enough. my mother tells me that i am much too concerned with what others think that i seem to be convincing myself that i’m jewish enough. i don’t mean to invalidate who i am and where i come from. i belonged from birth. nothing about my blackness takes away from my judaism. i say my blessings like i always have: ashkenazi american black and reliant on transliteration. but i don’t think my color makes Gd listen to me less. i shouldn’t have to defend my lineage before i’m asked to pass the challah. i just want to get my prayers in. i’m reading a nice book that i want to tell others about and i’m trying not to rave about this new modest fashion line that i spent too much money on. i’m working on using less technology on saturdays but sometimes i can’t resist that tv show. i’d like to talk about that and not repeat that yes, i was born jewish the third time. i’d like to talk about the time i cried my eyes out in the negev, that apple sauce is better with latkes than sour cream, and how much i love the Rebbe. and really i came here to talk to Gd. sometimes i just want that to be enough. Tova Ricardo Tova Ricardo is an award-winning spoken word poet, writer, and Jewish advocate from the San Francisco Bay Area. She is a digital producer with the Tel Aviv Institute, a nonprofit that uses social media to promote Jewish and Zionist perspectives. Follow her on Instagram @tovathepoet. Also On J. California Second Jewish man shot after leaving morning services in Los Angeles From the Archives From ‘beigels’ in 1921 to bagels in 2023, we love ’em Religion The oldest copy of the Hebrew Bible is headed to auction this spring Bay Area ‘We thought we were safe’: Fallout from Schneerson Center gun scare Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up