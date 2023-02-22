Trailblazing Jewish school board member steps down after vote count reversal

Nick Resnick, the first transgender person to be elected to a school board in California, resigned Tuesday from the Oakland Unified School District board instead of proceeding with litigation after the county registrar said an error in vote tabulation affected the outcome of the race.

Resnick, a Jewish father of two who lives in Oakland, was declared the winner of a seat representing District 4 following what appeared to be a narrow win in November.

But the celebration was short-lived after the Alameda Country Registrar of Voters announced in December a mistake in the tallying of ranked-choice ballots. Instead the third runner-up, incumbent Mike Hutchinson, had rightfully won the race, according to the registrar.

Resnick, who was sworn in on Jan. 9, faced a battle to keep his seat after his opponent sought legal remedies, with a trial scheduled for March 16.

In a statement on his website, Resnick said he was stepping down to avoid spending public funds on a trial.

“At this time, I don’t think that is what’s best for this community and I don’t think that’s going to help get our schools where they need to go,” Resnick wrote. “Instead I am making the choice to congratulate my opponent and share that I will no longer be opposing the election contest, and therefore resigning from the D4 seat.”

Prior to the county’s announcement in late December, Resnick told J. that his experiences as a public school teacher in Oakland had inspired him to run for office. In his resignation letter, Resnick reaffirmed his commitment to improving conditions for students.

“Nothing about this has dimmed my commitment to fight for them and for all Oakland students who deserve to attend a school that sets them up for a life of choice, opportunity and upward mobility. I look forward to continuing to fight for all students, alongside so many other parents, guardians, and community members,” Resnick wrote.