What do real Jewish women think about Jewish women on TV?

What do Jewish women think about how Jewish women are portrayed on TV? With help from an expert — Dr. Samantha Pickett, professor and author of Peak TV’s Unapologetic Jewish Woman: Exploring Jewish Female Representation in Contemporary Television Comedy— the Bagels explore the types and stereotypes of Jewish women’s representation on TV.

There’s plenty to talk about, from Rhoda Morgenstern on “Mary Tyler Moore” to the strangely functional characters of “The O.C.”; from Jewish-insider language at “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” to the varied Jewish women of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Plus, they’ll be deconstructing Susie Essman characters within the context of “Broad City” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected]

Listen to “Unapologetic Bagels feat. Dr. Samantha Pickette” on Spreaker.

Show notes

Here’s Samantha’s book — it’s an academic textbook, so it’s more expensive than most, but you can use this special code at this website to get a discount: LXFANDF30

Follow her @sampickette on Twitter