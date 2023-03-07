Nazi-loving Sacramento woman outed as voice of far-right extremist group

A Sacramento resident, who at one time made a living selling dildos, has been exposed as the voice behind a prominent neo-Nazi extremist account promoting and celebrating killings and attempting to radicalize others.

The information was first published in Left Coast Right Watch, an investigative website that tracks right-wing extremism.

According to LCRW, Dallas Erin Humber, 33, is a prolific spreader of hate content and part of the “Terrorgram Collective,” a militant group with loosely affiliated subgroups that have on multiple occasions encouraged people to commit violence.

The group has been flagged for radicalizing a man who shot two people outside a gay bar in Slovakia in October 2022.

“The shooter, who was found to have died by suicide the next morning, had posted a manifesto online revealing violent white supremacist ideology, with a particular focus on anti-Jewish and anti-LGBT+ hatred,” according to the Global Network on Extremism and Technology.

According to LCRW, Humber read the shooter’s manifesto and made a video celebrating it.

LCRW tracked Humber’s social media trail back to posts she made while a young teenager in Elk Grove, when she was an open fan of Nazism. After a break she re-emerged, selling dildos in 2014. By then she had a police record and also dabbled in extremely violent fetish art.

A 2019 move to Telegram seems to have solidified her standing among the far right, where she began narrating memoirs by far-right extremists such as Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011. According to LCRW, Humber also reads manuals on how to radicalize others.

NEW from @SCResearchClub & BOORMAN: We expose the "voice" behind terrorgram who records audibooks of murder manifestos & terror training manuals. She's a gore artist with a long, sordid history of naziposting and a boyfriend with a child porn conviction. https://t.co/AWgjzy2Dbr — LEFT COAST RIGHT WATCH (@LCRWnews) March 1, 2023

According to the Global Network on Extremism and Technology, “Terrorgram is a loosely connected network of Telegram channels and accounts that adhere to and promote militant accelerationism.” It is decentralized and anonymous in order to avoid exposure.