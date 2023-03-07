Dallas Erin Humber, 33, seen here as a teenager around the time she began posting hate content online, was recently outed as a member of the militant "Terrorgram Collective." (Photo/NASA) News Bay Area Nazi-loving Sacramento woman outed as voice of far-right extremist group Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | March 7, 2023 A Sacramento resident, who at one time made a living selling dildos, has been exposed as the voice behind a prominent neo-Nazi extremist account promoting and celebrating killings and attempting to radicalize others. The information was first published in Left Coast Right Watch, an investigative website that tracks right-wing extremism. According to LCRW, Dallas Erin Humber, 33, is a prolific spreader of hate content and part of the “Terrorgram Collective,” a militant group with loosely affiliated subgroups that have on multiple occasions encouraged people to commit violence. The group has been flagged for radicalizing a man who shot two people outside a gay bar in Slovakia in October 2022. “The shooter, who was found to have died by suicide the next morning, had posted a manifesto online revealing violent white supremacist ideology, with a particular focus on anti-Jewish and anti-LGBT+ hatred,” according to the Global Network on Extremism and Technology. According to LCRW, Humber read the shooter’s manifesto and made a video celebrating it. LCRW tracked Humber’s social media trail back to posts she made while a young teenager in Elk Grove, when she was an open fan of Nazism. After a break she re-emerged, selling dildos in 2014. By then she had a police record and also dabbled in extremely violent fetish art. A 2019 move to Telegram seems to have solidified her standing among the far right, where she began narrating memoirs by far-right extremists such as Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011. According to LCRW, Humber also reads manuals on how to radicalize others. NEW from @SCResearchClub & BOORMAN: We expose the "voice" behind terrorgram who records audibooks of murder manifestos & terror training manuals. She's a gore artist with a long, sordid history of naziposting and a boyfriend with a child porn conviction. https://t.co/AWgjzy2Dbr — LEFT COAST RIGHT WATCH (@LCRWnews) March 1, 2023 According to the Global Network on Extremism and Technology, “Terrorgram is a loosely connected network of Telegram channels and accounts that adhere to and promote militant accelerationism.” It is decentralized and anonymous in order to avoid exposure. J. Staff Also On J. Health Our third annual Covid checkup with Dr. Bob Wachter of UCSF World Kyiv Jews celebrate a wartime Purim with resolve and optimism Letters Public health before cannabis; Wake up, liberal Jews; etc. Obituaries Judith Heumann, famed Jewish disability advocate, dies at 75 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up