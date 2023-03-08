‘Jewgrass’ band Jacob’s Ladder to perform at Base Bay

Jewish bluegrass band Jacob’s Ladder will lead a community singing event and give a concert on the evening of Wednesday, March 22 at Base Bay, which is the Oakland home of Rabbi Frankie Sandmel. The concert will be followed by a bonfire and “backyard hang.”

The event is the first co-sponsored by GatherBay and Base Bay, two relatively new community-building organizations that focus on Jewish young adults. Tickets are $10-18, and financial assistance is available. Attendees must wear masks.

“Since our organizations started virtually one month apart in summer 2022, it’s really exciting to be able to share such a community-oriented collaborative event with the wider Jewish young adult community,” Caroline Kessler, GatherBay’s community director, said. “And what better way to bring people together than through music?”

Kessler said the evening will also include “moments of community-building, a bonfire, and a chance for people to meet friends and neighbors.”

Jacob’s Ladder is a New England-based “Jewgrass” band that combines contemporary Jewish and traditional American Roots music. Members Ariel Wyner, Sofía Chiarandini, G Rockwell and Noah Harrington cite Shlomo Carlebach, Eitan Katz, Moshav Band and Joey Weisenberg and the Hadar Ensemble as inspirations. The band offers “a unique spiritual and musical experience to those who are wrestling with their own identity, particularly regarding what it means to be an American Jew,” according to their website.

At Base, which operates under the auspices of Moishe House, Sandmel and their partner, Elaina Marshalek, host Shabbat and holiday meals, Jewish learning and other programs at their home in Oakland. “We know there are a lot of folks hungry for deep Jewish learning, deep spiritual support and nourishment and we want to offer new avenues for that,” Sandmel told J. last year.

GatherBay is part of Gather Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that connects young Jews with existing Jewish organizations and programs.

7 p.m. March 22 at Base Bay, Oakland. $10-18.