Community Passover seders around the Bay Area

Passover begins at sundown Wednesday, April 5, and once again many local synagogues, Chabad centers, JCCs, and other organizations are gearing up to host a variety of events, from traditional seders to themed gatherings. The following are some public offerings to consider, with most requiring reservations and/or tickets purchased in advance. Some seders are free for young children, and some promise that financial constraints will not be a barrier to participation. Certain events have deadlines for sign-ups or provide discounts for early reservations, so don’t hesitate to book your spot now — it’s never too early to secure your seat at the seder table!

If your organization is hosting a public Passover seder, please send event details to [email protected] by March 24 to be included in this list.

San Francisco

Monday, April 3

JCRC Freedom Seder — Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area’s 27th annual Freedom Seder. Led by S.F. Supervisors Rafael Mandelman and Myrna Melgar and featuring cross-cultural exchange, singing, storytelling and a kosher-style vegetarian meal. At San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place. 6-8 p.m. $72.

Wednesday, April 5

Richmond Torah Center-Chabad — Orthodox community seder. Register by March 31. At RTC-Chabad, 423 10th Ave., S.F. 8:30 p.m. Also April 6 at 9 p.m. $65.

JCCSF — First-night seder led by Rabbi Batshir Torchio and song leader Jonathan Bayer with dinner catered by Julia’s Kosher Kitchen. Menu includes haroset and beet salad, matzah ball soup, brisket, roasted baby potatoes and asparagus and broccoli kugel. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free options. At JCCSF, 3200 California St. 6-9:30 p.m. $84 adults, $67 students and seniors, $44 kids 12 and under.

Thursday, April 6

Congregation Am Tikvah — Second-night seder led by Rabbi Batshir Torchio and Cantor Barry Reich with meal prepared by Dina’s Kosher Catering. Menu includes eggplant baba ghanoush, roasted chicken, vegetarian shepherd’s pie and macaroons. Vegetarian option. Register by March 20. At Am Tikvah, 625 Brotherhood Way, S.F. 6:30 p.m. $42 adults, $36 members, $18 kids 5-12 (kids under 5 free).

South Bay/Peninsula

Wednesday, April 5

Oshman Family JCC — Annual community seder with kosher-style Passover buffet dinner and wine. At Albert and Janet Schultz Cultural Arts Hall at the Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. 5-7 p.m. $20.

Thursday, April 6

Congregation Beth Jacob — Second-night community seder. Menu includes matzah ball soup, Moroccan chicken, roasted veggies and parve dessert. Vegetarian option. Register by March 31. At Beth Jacob, 1550 Alameda de las Pulgas, Redwood City. 5:45-8 p.m. $75 adults, $35 kids 12 and under.

Temple Beth Torah — Congregation’s first in-person community seder in three years. Register by March 24. At Temple Beth Torah, 42000 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont. 6 p.m. $25 adults, $10 kids 13 and under.

East Bay

Thursday, April 6

Congregation B’nai Tikvah — Community seder led by Rabbi Jennie Chabon and centered on themes of rebirth and renewal. At B’nai Tikvah, 25 Hillcroft Way, Walnut Creek. 6-9 p.m. $105 adults, $50 kids under 12. Members: $200 family, $85 adults, $40 kids under 12.

Pomella and Bishulim SF — First-ever community seder hosted by Oakland Israeli restaurant Pomella and Bay Area Israeli caterer Bishulim SF (aka chef Aliza Grayevsky Somekh) with kosher wine from Covenant Wines. At Pomella, 3770 Piedmont Ave., Unit B, Oakland. 5:30 p.m. $85.

Sunday, April 9

Kol Hadash Community for Humanistic Judaism — Seder with a “Modern Exodus” theme. Meal is both catered and potluck. Register by April 4. At Albany Community Center, 1249 Marin Ave., Albany. 6-9 p.m. $50 adults, $20 kids under 12.

North Bay

Wednesday, April 5

Chabad of Novato — English-friendly community seder led by Rabbi Menachem and Adina Landa with kabbalistic insights, three-course meal and hand-baked shmurah matzah. Register by April 1. At Chabad Jewish Center of Novato, 695 De Long Ave., Suite 101. 7 p.m. Early bird: $45 adults, $40 kids. After March 25: $54 adults, $50 kids.

Chabad of Petaluma — English-friendly community seder with gourmet meal and hand-baked shmurah matzah. At Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, 205 Keller St., #101. 7:30 p.m. Early bird: $54 adults, $36 kids. After March 29: $60 adults, $40 kids.

Chabad of Napa Valley — Community seder with meal and hand-baked matzah. Register by April 2. Location provided with reservation. 7 p.m. $42 adults, $18 kids 12 and under (kids under 2 free).

Thursday April 6

Congregation Beth Shalom — Second-night seder catered by Blossom Catering. Menu includes chicken matzah ball soup, braised chicken thighs, glazed baby carrots and coconut macaroons. Register by April 1. At Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $65 adults, $35 teens, kids 12 and under free.

Congregation Rodef Sholom — Second-night seder led by Rabbi Stacy Friedman and Cantor David Margules with live music and dinner. Menu includes soup and brisket. Vegetarian and gluten-free options. Register by March 24. At Rodef Sholom, 200 N. San Pedro Road, San Rafael. 5 -7:30 p.m. $85 adults, $75 kids 12 and under. Members: $75 adults, $65 kids 12 and under.