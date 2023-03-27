Daveed Diggs stars in the third episode of "Extrapolations" on Apple TV+. Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report ‘Extrapolations’ and AI haggadahs Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | March 27, 2023 Is AI taking over the world?! Unclear — but it is attempting to take over Passover. In this episode, the we explore some AI-generated haggadah supplements and evaluate their potential impact on this year’s Passover seders. Then a topic change — to climate change and Jews, as depicted in “Extrapolations” on Apple TV+. We love Daveed Diggs playing a social justice rabbi grappling with the impact of major hurricanes on his synagogue — the Bagels are impressed (so far) with the nuance and care displayed in the drama’s Jewish characters. Later, we celebrate Adam Sandler and fall into yet another rabbit hole of predictions for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 5. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected] This episode is in memory of Orli Chaim Wildman Halpern, who died March 17 after a long fight against cancer. She was a self-described bold (and bald) feminist and Swiftie, who loved her dog and Lizzo. May her memory be a blessing and an inspiration. Listen to “Extrapolated Haggadah B-A.I.-gels” on Spreaker. Show notes Chat GPT Haggadah (Haggadot.com) Schitt’s Creek Haggadah (Haggadot.com) Heroes Haggadah (Haggadot.com) “Extrapolations” — Daveed Diggs in the Independent Adam Sandler gets the Mark Twain Prize Trailer for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 5 The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. Bay Area Storm damage shutters Beth Ami's preschool indefinitely Local Voice Legal protections for trans people are long overdue Jewish Life Passover events for kids and families around the Bay Area Gaming A bestselling novel, a Holocaust game, and accusations of 'uncredited work' Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up