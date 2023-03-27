Is AI taking over the world?! Unclear — but it is attempting to take over Passover. In this episode, the we explore some AI-generated haggadah supplements and evaluate their potential impact on this year’s Passover seders.

Then a topic change — to climate change and Jews, as depicted in “Extrapolations” on Apple TV+. We love Daveed Diggs playing a social justice rabbi grappling with the impact of major hurricanes on his synagogue — the Bagels are impressed (so far) with the nuance and care displayed in the drama’s Jewish characters.

Later, we celebrate Adam Sandler and fall into yet another rabbit hole of predictions for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 5.

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

This episode is in memory of Orli Chaim Wildman Halpern, who died March 17 after a long fight against cancer. She was a self-described bold (and bald) feminist and Swiftie, who loved her dog and Lizzo. May her memory be a blessing and an inspiration.

