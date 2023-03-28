Help! I need a main course and a tasty Pesach dessert

“What should I serve for a non-seder dinner during Passover?” and “What should I make for an alternative Passover dessert?” are the two most frequent questions I get around this time of year.

This baked salmon dish is perfect for everyday dinners. The fish is in a tangy, herb-packed sauce and it’s cooked on layers of potatoes.

And the gluten-free fruit tart with a macaroon crust would be a great choice for your first seder meal on April 5. It combines two types of flours for a moist, chewy base, and can be made vegan/parve.

Salmon Baked with Potatoes and Sweet-Sour Tomato Sauce

Serves 6 to 8

3 Tbs. oil, plus extra for baking dish

1 lb. baking potatoes, scrubbed

1½ tsp. salt, divided

¾ tsp. ground black pepper, divided

½ tsp. cayenne

2 lbs. boneless, skinless salmon fillet

15-oz. can plain tomato sauce

1 to 2 Tbs. sugar

1¼ cup mixed, chopped fresh herbs (mint, parsley and/or dill), divided

2 to 3 Tbs. fresh lemon juice

½ tsp. paprika

2 tsp. grated lemon zest

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Oil medium baking dish (about 2½ to 3 inches deep, 7 to 8 inches wide and 12 to 13 inches long).

Slice potatoes into ¼-inch rounds. Mix 3 Tbs. oil with 1 tsp. salt, ½ tsp. black pepper and ½ tsp. cayenne. Place half the potatoes in bottom of baking dish, overlapping as needed to cover. Brush potatoes with half the seasoned oil. Top with remaining potatoes. Brush with remaining seasoned oil. Bake 20 to 30 minutes until potatoes are almost cooked through. Remove from oven.

Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Cover potatoes completely with salmon, cutting into pieces and positioning as necessary to fill gaps.

Mix tomato sauce, 1 Tbs. sugar, 2 Tbs. lemon juice, ½ tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. black pepper, ¼ tsp. cayenne and paprika. Taste. To adjust sweet-sour balance, add 1 Tbs. sugar and/or 1 Tbs. lemon juice, or as needed. Stir in 1 cup chopped herbs. Completely cover salmon with sauce.

Bake until fish and potatoes are cooked through and sauce is heated (about 20 minutes, timing varies). Fish should be opaque in the center but still very moist or 145 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Scatter remaining ¼ cup herbs and zest on top. Serve from baking dish.

Fruit Tart with Macaroon Crust

Serves 8

Vegetable oil

1¼ cup almond flour

¾ cup coconut flour

½ cup potato starch

¾ cup plus 2 Tbs. sugar

14 Tbs. (7 oz.) unsalted butter or dairy-free margarine, softened

½ cup orange juice

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup plus 2 Tbs. dried, shredded, unsweetened coconut

½ cup jam or marmalade

2 cups mixed berries, seedless grapes and/or other fruit (cut larger fruit into 1-inch pieces)

Powdered sugar (see note)

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line heavy-rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Grease with oil.

Place almond and coconut flours in bowl of food processor with potato starch and ¾ cup sugar. Pulse to mix. Cut butter into chunks. Add to bowl with juice and vanilla. Process until smooth dough forms. Add ¼ cup coconut shreds. Process until just mixed in. Press dough into a rectangle of even thickness, about 6 by 11 inches on baking sheet.

Brush jam on top of crust, leaving a ¼-inch margin at edges. Press fruit on top of jam. Sprinkle 2 Tbs. sugar and 2 Tbs. coconut on top.

Bake for about 25 minutes or until edges are just turning golden brown. Let pan cool on baking sheet on wire rack. Gently loosen the tart’s underside with a spatula. Transfer to platter. Make up to 1 day ahead. Store well wrapped at room temperature. Serve sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Note: To make kosher-for-Passover powdered sugar, process 1 tsp. potato starch with ⅓ cup of sugar in food processor until very fine.