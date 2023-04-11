Israelis protest against the government’s planned judicial overhaul, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023. (Photo/JTA-Jamal Awad-Flash90) Opinion Letters Judicial reform, for and against; ‘Cinemagogue’ Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Readers | April 11, 2023 Judicial reform won’t destroy Israel Offir Gutelzon’s hyperbole about Israel “being destroyed” does not change the fact that Israel recently held a fair democratic election in which the majority supported judicial reform which was part of the winning Netanyahu coalition’s platform. (“Israeli expats gather in S.F. to protest latest moves by Netanyahu,” March 28). The reality in Israel today – which is why judicial reform was part of the Netanyahu coalition’s platform – is that the current judicial selection process is decided by a committee that is controlled by the sitting judges. Three members of the “committee” are sitting judges. Several additional members are lawyers who are supplicants before those sitting judges because they appear before them. This combination has veto power over the judicial selection process regardless of who the rest of the committee is. There is no final check and balance by the legislative or executive branch. It is the equivalent of Amy Coney Barrett deciding who the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice would be. The Netanyahu coalition’s proposals will bring a semblance of checks and balances to a perversely unbalanced judicial selection process. Richard Sherman Margate, Florida Editor’s note: Israel’s Supreme Court appointment committee includes the justice minister, another cabinet minister, three Supreme Court justices, two Knesset members and two Israel Bar Association members. Courts protect minorities Dave Harris (“Israel needs judicial reform,” March 29) has it all wrong. The purpose of a judicial system is not so much to “augment democracy” as he puts it, but to protect the rights of minorities. Without the Bill of Rights in the U.S., an elected majority can run roughshod over minorities and in effect become just another form of mob rule. The courts are the only check on majority rule abusing the rights of minorities. Dan Crouch Oakland ‘Cinemagogue’ The local Chabad’s move to the Empire Theater in West Portal (“Chabad brings new life to S.F. cinema with a Jewish backstory,” March 22) gives meaning to the word cinemagogue. Alan Wald San Francisco J. Readers J. welcomes letters and comments from our readers. To submit a letter, email it to [email protected]. Also On J. Bay Area Stanford releases full digital archive of Nuremberg trials Bay Area Resignations, health concerns led to Beth Ami preschool closure Politics Nazi collection in spotlight over owner's ties to Clarence Thomas Film Filmmaker’s ode to legendary Yiddish poet to screen in Palo Alto Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up