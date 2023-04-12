Kings’ Domantas Sabonis is also on Team Jewish

When the Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs starting this weekend, they will be led by their Lithuanian-American — and Jewish — center, Domantas Sabonis.

The 26-year-old All-Star converted to Judaism prior to his August 2021 marriage to his Jewish wife, Shashana Sabonis (née Rosen). He had a Reform conversion that was overseen by Rabbi Erez Sherman of Temple Sinai in Los Angeles, Shashana told J. in an interview this week.

His Jewishness has not been previously reported in the Jewish press.

At one time it was thought that Deni Avdija of the Washington Wizards and Ryan Turell of the Motor City Cruise were the only active Jewish players in the NBA and its developmental G League.

“We really haven’t talked about it [publicly],” Shashana, 30, said. “He did it before our wedding so that we could have a Jewish wedding.”

The Sabonises have a year-old son named Tiger, and Shashana is pregnant with their second child. She told J. she and her husband are observant, though not Orthodox, and have a close relationship with Rabbi Mendy Cohen of Chabad of Sacramento. He put mezuzahs up at their house and recited the Megillah for them on Purim following the Kings game that night.

“We keep Passover, we keep Shabbat,” she said. “We don’t drive, and we do Shabbat dinner every week. I don’t go to games on Friday nights.”

Sabonis initially wanted to have an Orthodox conversion, Shashana said, but the demands of his job made it impossible for him to commit to following all of the mitzvot. “He has to fly and he has to do those things, but he’s continuing his learning and he said it’s not over,” she said, referring to a possible future Orthodox conversion.

(Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire stepped down last year as a Nets assistant coach after two seasons, citing conflicts with his religious observance. Stoudemire converted to Orthodox Judaism in 2020 after being raised in the Hebrew Israelite faith.)

Sabonis still studies with Temple Sinai’s Sherman via Zoom, according to Shashana. Sherman hosts the sports podcast “Rabbi on the Sidelines,” on which he interviews Jewish athletes, coaches and other sports personalities. He has not yet interviewed Sabonis.

In December, Sabonis sponsored a sufganiyot giveaway at a Kings home game, and in March he attended Chabad of Sacramento’s Purim party and signed autographs. Shashana, who grew up in Los Angeles and went to Jewish day schools, said her husband appreciates the support he has received from the Jewish community.

“People that follow me [on social media] see how we do the holidays and Shabbat, and I think it’s really fun for the Jewish community to see that representation in basketball,” she said.

Sabonis, who is listed at 7’1” and is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis, had a breakout season in his second with the Kings, helping propel the team back to the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons and ending the longest postseason drought in NBA history. He led the league in rebounds (12.3 per game) while averaging 19.1 points per game, and he made his third All-Star team. He was drafted in 2016 and previously played for the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shashana said her husband is busy preparing for the Warriors series, which begins April 15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, and was unavailable for an interview.

How does she think the Kings will fare against the defending champion Warriors?

“[The Kings] are going to win in six games,” she predicted. “We’re a really great team, and everybody is really determined to win.”