All season, fans talked about the Jewish themes in the third season of “The Mandalorian” as Din Djarin searched the galaxy for a kosher mikvah. And now, we’re are finally diving into it with the help of two guests who love Jewish identity, Star Wars and popular culture: Rabbi Howard Tilman, whose emails inspired “Judaism Corner” on the popular “House of R” fandom podcast, and our producer at J., David A.M. Wilensky.

Why is this show resonating with Jewish viewers? Is a homeland a place or state of mind? And what was Jon Favreau’s bar mitzvah portion? Even if you’re like Erin, who is new to the fandom, there is something for everyone in this episode — from MCU Easter eggs and Harry Potter plot pivots to “Fiddler on the Roof” nods and good old-fashioned Jewish factionalism. This is the way!

