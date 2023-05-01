Does anyone know where Bo, Grogu and Din can find a kosher mikvah? Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report What’s so Jewish about ‘The Mandalorian’? Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | May 1, 2023 All season, fans talked about the Jewish themes in the third season of “The Mandalorian” as Din Djarin searched the galaxy for a kosher mikvah. And now, we’re are finally diving into it with the help of two guests who love Jewish identity, Star Wars and popular culture: Rabbi Howard Tilman, whose emails inspired “Judaism Corner” on the popular “House of R” fandom podcast, and our producer at J., David A.M. Wilensky. Why is this show resonating with Jewish viewers? Is a homeland a place or state of mind? And what was Jon Favreau’s bar mitzvah portion? Even if you’re like Erin, who is new to the fandom, there is something for everyone in this episode — from MCU Easter eggs and Harry Potter plot pivots to “Fiddler on the Roof” nods and good old-fashioned Jewish factionalism. This is the way! Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected] Listen to “The Mandalorian Report (with Rabbi Howard Tilman and David Wilensky)” on Spreaker. Show notes Follow Rabbi Howard Tilman on Twitter @TweetsOfTorah and Facebook Join the Star Trek Jewposting group on Facebook Judaism Corner on House of R part 1 and part 2 Harry Rubenstein on Reels The story about Rabbi Akiva and the foxes The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. Bay Area East Bay Chabad couple welcomes fourth set of twins Organic Epicure From herding in Israel to making 'sublime' cheese in Sonoma Music Celebrated Israeli bassist Or Bareket coming to SF’s Black Cat U.S. Jewish press, striking reporters unite to cover synagogue shooting trial Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up