This week, the Bagels welcome Jenni Rudolph and Maryam Chishti, co-executive directors of The LUNAR Collective to the virtual studio to talk about Asian Jewish identity. How do they feel about Asian representation in hit mainstream movies like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Turning Red”? Jenni and Maryam share personal stories and tease a possible LUNAR Jewish-Asian book club. The Bagels and the LUNAR team peel back layers of identity to find meaning and explore the idea of inclusion and belonging. What kind of bagels would they be? After all that peeling, we can’t believe that no one said “onion bagel.”

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected].

Listen to “‘Onioning’ Identity with the Asian-Jewish LUNAR Collective (with Jenni Rudolph and Maryam Chishti)” on Spreaker.