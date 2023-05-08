Jenni Rudolph (left) and Maryam Chishti are the co-executive directors of The LUNAR Project. (Photo/Holly Olmos) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report Talking Jews and Asians in pop culture with The LUNAR Collective Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | May 8, 2023 This week, the Bagels welcome Jenni Rudolph and Maryam Chishti, co-executive directors of The LUNAR Collective to the virtual studio to talk about Asian Jewish identity. How do they feel about Asian representation in hit mainstream movies like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Turning Red”? Jenni and Maryam share personal stories and tease a possible LUNAR Jewish-Asian book club. The Bagels and the LUNAR team peel back layers of identity to find meaning and explore the idea of inclusion and belonging. What kind of bagels would they be? After all that peeling, we can’t believe that no one said “onion bagel.” Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected]. Listen to “‘Onioning’ Identity with the Asian-Jewish LUNAR Collective (with Jenni Rudolph and Maryam Chishti)” on Spreaker. The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. U.S. Jewish Council for Public Affairs names Amy Spitalnick as CEO Bay Area S.F. Mayor London Breed heading to Israel next week World All the Jewish details of King Charles’ very interfaith coronation Theater ‘Scottsboro Boys’: Musical tells true story of injustice in 1930s Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up