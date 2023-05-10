Koret Foundation injects $6M into Bay Area’s major arts institutions

The Koret Foundation will award $6 million in grants to about 40 cultural institutions to help rejuvenate the Bay Area arts scene following three economically tough years.

The recipients of the three-year grants, announced this week, include San Francisco’s major art museums, symphony, music conservatory, ballet and opera, as well as the Oakland Museum of California, San Jose Museum of Art, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Cal Performances, TheatreWorks and Marin Theatre Company.

“Our goal with these grants is really restoring the Bay Area’s cultural backbone,” said Ashley Rodwick, Koret’s senior program officer. “We’re focused on funding our pillar institutions.”

No Jewish organizations will receive grants in this round of funding. Rodwick noted that the foundation supports numerous Jewish projects and institutions, both locally and in Israel.

The new grants will be used to redesign physical spaces, host events for families and underrepresented communities and expand arts education, among other projects.

“A lot of the grantees are focused on making the arts more relevant, inviting and accessible for a broader audience in the Bay Area, particularly for a younger and more diverse audience,” Rodwick said.

Two years ago, the S.F-based Koret Foundation granted $2 million to dozens of Bay Area cultural institutions to help them reopen safely following pandemic closures. Many of those institutions are receiving additional grants this year.

In addition to the grantees listed by name above, recipients include SFMOMA, Stanford Live, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Asian Art Museum, American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco Ballet, San Francisco Opera, SF Jazz, ODC/San Francisco, California Jazz Conservatory, East Bay Center for the Performing Arts, Joe Goode Performance Group, Music in Schools Today, PlayGround Inc., The Crucible, [email protected] and San Francisco Conservatory of Music.