“Nachos meets quiche” is how I describe this lush recipe inspired by three important things: a recent camping trip through the Southwest, Shavuot, and Mother’s Day.

I had already been planning to adapt a friend’s recipe for quiche — which includes a silky custard enriched by sour cream — when I spotted the over-the-top nachos being created in a nearby campsite.

The two have come together in my creation below — a great choice for both Shavuot, with its traditional emphasis on dairy foods, and a Mother’s Day brunch on May 14.

This year, Shavuot will begin at sunset May 25 and last two days.

Southwest Quiche with Cornbread Crust

Serves 6 to 8

Cornbread crust (recipe below)

1 Tbs. butter

1½ cups chopped onions

1 tsp. minced garlic

¾ tsp. salt, divided

½ tsp. ground black pepper, divided

⅛ tsp. cayenne

1 cup corn kernels (fresh, canned and drained, or frozen and defrosted)

1 cup cooked black beans (homemade or canned, rinsed and drained)

¼ to ½ cup chopped, roasted green chilies (homemade, or canned and drained)

1 cup half-and-half

½ cup sour cream, room temperature

4 large eggs, beaten

1¼ cups shredded cheddar cheese

¼ tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. crumbled, dried oregano leaves

Nachos toppings (see below)

1 cup salsa, optional

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Have the cooled crust ready.

Heat butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions. Sauté until golden, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add garlic and ¼ tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. black pepper and cayenne. Sauté until garlic is golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape into medium bowl. Add corn, beans and green chilies (use ¼ cup for a milder quiche, ½ cup for a spicier one). Combine.

In a large bowl, make the custard. Mix half-and-half and sour cream with fork or whisk until smooth. Stir in eggs, cheese, ½ tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. black pepper, cumin and oregano until combined. Stir corn and bean mixture into custard. Pour into prepared crust. (If there is excess filling, bake it in greased custard cups.) Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until edges are pulling away from pan and a knife inserted into middle comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes. Serve hot, warm or at room temperature. Remove sides of springform pan to serve. Serve directly from quiche or cake pan. Add nachos toppings. Serve with salsa.

Nacho toppings, as desired: tortilla chips, salsa, jalapeño (sliced fresh or pickled), sour cream, chopped cilantro, shredded cheese, sliced black olives, diced red onion, sliced green onion, etc.

Cornbread crust

Makes 9- to 10-inch crust

Oil or oil spray

¾ cup yellow cornmeal

½ cup flour

2 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

¾ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ cup half-and-half

½ cup sour cream, room temperature

2 Tbs. butter, melted and slightly cooled

Large egg, beaten

¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Oil the deep sides and bottom of 9- to 10-inch springform pan. Use a deep (2½ to 3 inches) quiche or round-cake pan if springform pan is unavailable.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In large bowl, stir together cornmeal, flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda. In medium bowl, mix half-and-half and sour cream with fork or whisk until smooth. Stir in butter, then add egg and cheese. Mix well. Pour wet ingredients into dry, mix until just combined.

Spread mixture evenly into your greased pan. Place in oven. Bake about 10 to 15 minutes until just cooked through (a toothpick into center should come out with a few moist crumbs) and edges are golden. Let cool in pan on wire rack. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Wrap pan airtight. Store at room temperature.)