Nakysha Osadchey from Kansas City, Missouri, (left) is looking for someone who understands her multicultural background as a Black Reform Jew on "Jewish Matchmaking." (Photo/Netflix) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report What Jewish moms and Jewish matchmakers mean in pop culture Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | May 15, 2023 Are you there, listeners? It’s us, the Bagels — and this week we’re sharing initial reactions to the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking” and its stars, as well as our feelings about seeing Judy Blume’s beloved classic story “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret” on the big screen. And Mothers’ Day gave us a chance to reflect on the things we appreciate about and have inherited from our mothers, as well as taking a spin through some of our favorite moms of pop culture. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected]. Listen to “What Pop Culture Moms and Jewish Matchmakers Mean to Us” on Spreaker. Show notes: The cast guide for “Jewish Matchmaker” on Netflix “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret” trailer The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. California Conservative rabbinical school to relocate near L.A.'s Pico-Robertson Obituaries Don Chaiken, dedicated East Bay philanthropist, dies at 86 Organic Epicure Cheddar babka? Tomatillo zhug? A California twist on Jewish food Israel Ceasefire ends Israel-Gaza conflict after five days of fighting Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up