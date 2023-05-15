Are you there, listeners? It’s us, the Bagels — and this week we’re sharing initial reactions to the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking” and its stars, as well as our feelings about seeing Judy Blume’s beloved classic story “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret” on the big screen. And Mothers’ Day gave us a chance to reflect on the things we appreciate about and have inherited from our mothers, as well as taking a spin through some of our favorite moms of pop culture.

send your feedback to [email protected].

Listen to “What Pop Culture Moms and Jewish Matchmakers Mean to Us” on Spreaker.

Show notes: