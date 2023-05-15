Nakysha Osadchey from Kansas City, Missouri, (left) is looking for someone who understands her multicultural background as a Black Reform Jew on "Jewish Matchmaking." (Photo/Netflix)
What Jewish moms and Jewish matchmakers mean in pop culture

By The Bagels | May 15, 2023

Are you there, listeners? It’s us, the Bagels — and this week we’re sharing initial reactions to the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking” and its stars, as well as our feelings about seeing Judy Blume’s beloved classic story “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret” on the big screen. And Mothers’ Day gave us a chance to reflect on the things we appreciate about and have inherited from our mothers, as well as taking a spin through some of our favorite moms of pop culture.

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to “What Pop Culture Moms and Jewish Matchmakers Mean to Us” on Spreaker.

Show notes:

Erin Ben-Moche and Esther D. Kustanowitz
The Bagels

Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.