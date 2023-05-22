Comedian Pamela Schuller goes on a date with Stuart in an episode of "Jewish Matchmaking." (Photo/Courtesy Schuller) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ and Jewish geography with comedian Pamela Schuller Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | May 22, 2023 Jewish Matchmaking? On Netflix? Who could have predicted this a year ago? Now that The Bagels have finished bingeing the series, they got a chance to speak with the utterly delightful comedian Pamela Schuller about her standup, dating with Tourette’s and disability inclusion. A long-ago meeting with the show’s matchmaker, Aleeza Ben Shalom, built trust and laid the groundwork for Pamela’s appearance on the series (she’s 4’6″ and went on a date with Stuart) — and the rest is (very recent) history. Plus, Jewish geography! Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback to [email protected]. Listen to “‘Jewish Matchmaking’ and Jewish Geography with Comedian Pamela Schuller” on Spreaker. Show notes: J. review of “Jewish Matchmaking” by Alix Wall Pamela being funny on Twitter pamelacomedy.com/ The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. Politics What do Jewish Republicans make of DeSantis so far? Bay Area At 95, Sherith's Cantor Feldman reflects on a harmonious career Music ‘Songs of Truth’ from composers slain in Holocaust make S.F. debut Comics An Asian-Jewish superhero fights the Chinese mob in new comic Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up