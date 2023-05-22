Jewish Matchmaking? On Netflix? Who could have predicted this a year ago? Now that The Bagels have finished bingeing the series, they got a chance to speak with the utterly delightful comedian Pamela Schuller about her standup, dating with Tourette’s and disability inclusion. A long-ago meeting with the show’s matchmaker, Aleeza Ben Shalom, built trust and laid the groundwork for Pamela’s appearance on the series (she’s 4’6″ and went on a date with Stuart) — and the rest is (very recent) history. Plus, Jewish geography!

Show notes: