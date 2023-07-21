The opening film of the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, “Remembering Gene Wilder,” screened at the Castro Theater, July 20, 2023. (Photo/Aaron Levy-Wolins) Culture Film PHOTOS: Applause for Gene Wilder and Hollywood strikes at SFJFF opening night Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | July 21, 2023 The San Francisco Jewish Film Festival kicked off its 43rd year Thursday night at a packed Castro Theater, its longtime home base, with messages of solidarity for striking screenwriters and actors. Oh, there was a film screening, too. Festival attendees find their seats during the opening night of the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival at the Castro Theater in San Francisco, July 20, 2023. (Photo/Aaron Levy-Wolins) As attendees found their seats, schmoozed and listened to dramatic music played on the Castro’s famed organ, a message of support for striking SAG-AFTRA and WGA workers was projected on the massive screen. A message from the Jewish Film Institute supporting striking Hollywood unions appears on screen while the Castro’s historic organ is played. (Photo/Aaron Levy-Wolins) During her opening remarks, Jewish Film Institute executive director Lexi Leban expressed solidarity with those on strike, raising a fist in the air to cheers from the crowd. In a statement to J. on Wednesday, JFI said several actors who had been scheduled to participate in Q&As after the screenings of their films would not do so due to union restrictions. They include Udo Kier, one of the stars of “My Neighbor Adolf” (screening July 22 at the Castro Theatre), and Grant Rosenmeyer and Nican Robinson from “The Secret Art of Human Flight” (July 23 at the Castro). Jewish Film Institute Executive Director Lexi Leban invites the audience to applaud “Remembering Gene Wilder” filmmakers in attendance at the festival’s opening night. (Photo/Aaron Levy-Wolins) Before cueing up the opening night film, “Remembering Gene Wilder,” JFI played a compilation of its festival trailers, short advertisements that it has been producing for years. The crowd ate them up. “Remembering Gene Wilder,” a tender recounting of the life and career of the beloved comic actor, was received warmly by the audience. Afterward, Wilder’s widow Karen Boyer, who is featured in the film, and director Ron Frank participated in a Q&A on stage. Frank spoke about the challenges of making a film about Wilder after his death. (He died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.) “Remembering Gene Wilder” director Ron Frank (left) answers questions as Karen Boyer, Gene Wilder’s widow, looks on. (Photo/Aaron Levy-Wolins) And of course, lest anyone forget what else is going on in the film world this week, our photographer spotted some Barbie-esque attire at the afterparty, held at the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center. A pair poses for a photograph during the S.F. Jewish Film Festival opening night afterparty at the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. (Photo/Aaron Levy-Wolins) This year’s SFJFF includes 67 films from 18 countries — 25 feature-length documentaries and 16 narrative films, along with 24 shorts. After running at the Castro and Vogue Theaters in San Francisco July 20-30, the festival will move over to the Piedmont Theater in Oakland Aug. 1-6. J. is a media sponsor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by J. The Jewish News (@jewishnews_sf) Don’t miss “Nathan-ism” on July 28 at the Vogue. The documentary, which tells the story of a man haunted by memories of guarding Nazi war criminals during the Nuremberg Trials, will be followed by a Q&A with the director, Elan Golod, conducted by J.’s director of news product, David A.M. Wilensky. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David A.M. Wilensky (@davidamwilensky) J. Staff Also On J. Local Voice Barbie and I both needed to come out of the (Jewish) closet U.S. Surprise hit ‘Sound of Freedom’ echoes antisemitic QAnon conspiracy U.S. Israeli and Native American flags adorn this 10-year-old racer's car Sports A Jewish guide to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up