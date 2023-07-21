The San Francisco Jewish Film Festival kicked off its 43rd year Thursday night at a packed Castro Theater, its longtime home base, with messages of solidarity for striking screenwriters and actors. Oh, there was a film screening, too.

As attendees found their seats, schmoozed and listened to dramatic music played on the Castro’s famed organ, a message of support for striking SAG-AFTRA and WGA workers was projected on the massive screen.

During her opening remarks, Jewish Film Institute executive director Lexi Leban expressed solidarity with those on strike, raising a fist in the air to cheers from the crowd.

In a statement to J. on Wednesday, JFI said several actors who had been scheduled to participate in Q&As after the screenings of their films would not do so due to union restrictions. They include Udo Kier, one of the stars of “My Neighbor Adolf” (screening July 22 at the Castro Theatre), and Grant Rosenmeyer and Nican Robinson from “The Secret Art of Human Flight” (July 23 at the Castro).

Before cueing up the opening night film, “Remembering Gene Wilder,” JFI played a compilation of its festival trailers, short advertisements that it has been producing for years. The crowd ate them up.

“Remembering Gene Wilder,” a tender recounting of the life and career of the beloved comic actor, was received warmly by the audience. Afterward, Wilder’s widow Karen Boyer, who is featured in the film, and director Ron Frank participated in a Q&A on stage. Frank spoke about the challenges of making a film about Wilder after his death. (He died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.)

And of course, lest anyone forget what else is going on in the film world this week, our photographer spotted some Barbie-esque attire at the afterparty, held at the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center.

This year’s SFJFF includes 67 films from 18 countries — 25 feature-length documentaries and 16 narrative films, along with 24 shorts. After running at the Castro and Vogue Theaters in San Francisco July 20-30, the festival will move over to the Piedmont Theater in Oakland Aug. 1-6. J. is a media sponsor.

Don’t miss “Nathan-ism” on July 28 at the Vogue. The documentary, which tells the story of a man haunted by memories of guarding Nazi war criminals during the Nuremberg Trials, will be followed by a Q&A with the director, Elan Golod, conducted by J.’s director of news product, David A.M. Wilensky.