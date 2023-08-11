An aerial image shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo/JTA-Patrick T. Fallon AFP via Getty Images)
Jewish groups launch relief effort for Maui as island’s Jews are among the evacuated

By Ron Kampeas | August 11, 2023

(JTA) — Jewish groups in the United States and in Hawaii are launching relief efforts following the devastation caused by wildfires that have killed more than 50 people so far.

The wildfires have all but destroyed the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, which Hawaii’s Jewish governor, Josh Green, toured on Thursday with Brian Schatz, the state’s Jewish senator.

“What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history,” Green said in a statement.

The fires have had consequences for Hawaiians well beyond the fire zone.

Schatz filed reports from Lahaina, where he was with Green, on social media.

“Lahaina Town has been reduced to ashes,” he said of the historic area. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. The recovery process will be long, but we’re committed to these families and communities.”

Ron Kampeas

Ron Kampeas is the D.C. bureau chief at the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.