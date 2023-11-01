How to help: Orgs supporting people affected by war in Israel

Originally published Oct. 8. Updated Nov. 1 at 1:40 p.m.

Here are some of the organizations raising funds and providing support to Israel.

Did we miss any? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

FEDERATION

Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund. The S.F.-based Federation has opened an emergency fund and is working with the Israel Trauma Coalition, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and Jewish Agency for Israel to support victims of terror, help rebuild damaged infrastructure and address trauma. jewishfed.org.

ISRAELI CONSULATE

The Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest has created a list of suggested organizations. linktr.ee/israelsf.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Magen David Adom. Donations support paramedics, EMTs, first responders and first-aid providers in Israel. afmda.org.

United Hatzalah. This nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization provides help throughout Israel free of charge. israelrescue.org.

ZAKA. This volunteer group provides medical aid and collects human remains in accordance with Jewish law. zakaworld.org.

HOSPITALS

Barzilai Medical Center. The Ashkelon hospital has been treating victims of attacks. bmc.gov.il.

Hadassah. The nonprofit’s hospitals in Jerusalem have been treating victims of attacks and accepting donations for a crisis fund. hadassah.org.

Soroka Medical Center. The Beersheva hospital has created an emergency fund to acquire essential medical equipment. soroka.org.

MILITARY

Friends of the IDF. The group is authorized to provide for the welfare of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces. fidf.org.

Nefesh B’Nefesh. This group helps “lone soldiers” whose families don’t live in Israel or don’t support them financially. nbn.org.il/israel-unity.

MENTAL HEALTH

ERAN: Emotional First Aid. The group runs a 24-hour crisis hotline for mental health emergencies. en.eran.org.il.

Israel Trauma Coalition. The organization and its member groups, especially ERAN and NATAL, have expanded their mental health crisis services due to the large number of requests for help. israeltraumacoalition.org/en.

NATAL: Israel Trauma Center for Victims of Terror and War. This Israeli organization offers mental health treatment for PTSD and other trauma related to war and terror. natal.org.il/en.

COMMUNITY AID

American Friends of the Israel Association of Community Centers. The centers are helping families who cannot return home and children in need of care. afiacc.com.

Ben-Gurion University Resilience Fund. The Negev university is helping families directly impacted and reservists who have been called up, providing housing, food, child care, psychological support and more. americansforbgu.org.

Hebrew Free Loan of San Francisco. The local nonprofit is offering interest-free loans of up to $20,000 to members of the Northern California Jewish community who wish to support family or friends impacted by the war in Israel. hflasf.org

IsraAID. This Israel-based group, known mainly for humanitarian work outside of Israel, is providing relief supplies and other support to communities affected by the war. israaid.org.

Jewish Family and Children’s Services. The S.F.-based nonprofit has started an Israel Emergency Fund to assist families. jfcs.org.

Jewish National Fund-USA. The nonprofit’s Israel Resilience Campaign is providing temporary housing for displaced residents, psychological treatment, day care and activities for children, and fire, rescue and security gear. jnf.org.

JGive. The Israeli tech-based nonprofit has launched a “national emergency fund to aid war victims.” jgive.com.

New Israel Fund. The group has started an Emergency Safety Net campaign to care for vulnerable groups, offer trauma counseling, combat hate speech and misinformation, respond to rights violations and prevent violence in Israeli “mixed” cities with Jewish and Palestinian residents. nif.org

UnXeptable. The pro-democracy protest group founded by Israeli expatriates in Silicon Valley is seeking volunteers to host Israelis who are stuck abroad, organizing Bring Them Home rallies for the hostages and highlighting organizations seeking donations. unxeptable.org/crisis.