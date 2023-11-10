You’re likely to see sweet potatoes on your dinner plate at some point this month, but I like to use them for desserts, too.

They are the foundational ingredient in this Sweet Potato Torte with Chocolate-Almond Butter, adding flavor to the delicate almond flour cake enrobed in a rich, deep chocolate and nutty coating.

This gluten-free cake makes a striking seasonal treat. Slices can be served with a sprinkle of cocoa and confectioners’ sugar, with warmed icing on the side. It is also ideal for Passover because it is flourless, and you can choose nondairy ingredients for a parve version of this dessert.

Sweet Potato Torte with Chocolate-Almond Butter

Serves 8-10

½ cup melted parve margarine or butter, divided

4 large eggs

1 cup of canned coconut milk

15 oz. can puréed sweet potato (see notes)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1½ cups almond flour

½ cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice mix

1 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided

¼ tsp. salt

Chocolate-almond butter icing (see below)

Nondairy whipped topping or whipped cream

Line the bottom of an 8-inch round springform pan with parchment paper. Lightly brush 1 -2 Tbs. margarine or butter on top of the paper and up the pan sides. Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Separate eggs. Put yolks in large bowl and whites in medium bowl. Whip whites to soft peaks with electric mixer.

Beat yolks with a fork. Mix in coconut milk, sweet potato, vanilla and remaining margarine or butter.

Sift almond flour and put in a second large bowl. Stir in sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, ½ tsp. cinnamon, and salt.

Add almond flour mixture into wet ingredients in batches, stirring well after each addition. Add egg whites in batches gently folding until incorporated after each addition

Scrape into prepared pan. Bake 50-60 minutes. The cake edges should be browned and pulling away from sides. Only a few crumbs should cling to a toothpick inserted in cake center. Remove from oven. Cool on rack in pan. Once totally cool, cut around sides to loosen before releasing and removing pan ring. To remove bottom, flip cake over onto plate. Remove pan bottom and parchment paper and flip onto serving plate. If torte begins to crack or break, press pieces back together gently but firmly.

Cake can be made 2 days in advance. Keep in springform pan, cover with plastic wrap and store at room temperature.

To assemble, prepare the icing (see below). Frost top and sides of cake. Let icing set. Decorate with dollops of whipped topping. Sprinkle dollops with remaining cinnamon and top with chocolate-almond truffles (optional, see below).

Notes: To use homemade purée, substitute 1½ cups of cooked, puréed sweet potato. Purée should be smooth and thick but still a bit loose. Mix with 1-2 Tbs. of additional coconut milk if needed.

Chocolate-Almond Butter Icing

1 cup unsalted crunchy or smooth almond butter

1½ cups dark, semisweet or bittersweet parve chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbs. neutral-tasting oil such as canola

¼ cup sugar

¼ tsp. salt

Place ingredients in a metal or glass bowl atop a saucepan of simmering water (water should not touch bowl) or use a double boiler. Stir ingredients until smooth. Let cool slightly and transfer to microwave safe container. Icing will continue to thicken as it cools. Use once it is spreadable. If too thick, zap on high in microwave in 10-second increments.

If made ahead, refrigerate for up to a week. To use, bring to room temperature. Microwave for 30 seconds. Stir. Then microwave in 10 second increments until it is easy to spread.

Use leftover filling to make chocolate-almond truffles (scoop out when solid and roll into truffles) or use it as you would any chocolate-nut spread.