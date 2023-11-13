Kislev 5784

Nov. 14-Dec. 12, 2023

Kislev is both the darkest and the most illuminated month of the Jewish Year. Kislev’s tribal ruler is Benjamin, whose role in the Israelite Civil War was to bring unity to fragmentation – a fragmentation the Benjaminites instigated themselves over the issue of gross injustice. Erev Rosh Chodesh Kislev’s opposition between the Sun and Uranus/Oron inaugurates this month of the triumph of light over darkness with a shocking revelation.

The Sun and Mars/Ma’adim trine Neptune/Rahav Nov. 17, illuminating commonly held ideals. Big power plays take center stage when the Sun and Mars sextile Pluto Nov. 20-21, before the Sun enters Sagittarius/Keshet Nov. 22 and squares Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 23. The sharp arrows of Sagittarian truth are dipped in a sober, serious sauce; not our favorite flavor, but digesting reality demands it.

Mars in Scorpio’s defensive war of survival, which began Oct. 11, becomes an offensive war of competing for religious beliefs and philosophical worldviews when Mars enters Sagittarius and squares Saturn Nov. 24-25. The battle to define reality Nov. 27 at the square of Mercury/Kochav to Neptune during the Full Moon in Gemini/T’omim produces existential casualties.

Mercury enters Capricorn/Gidi Dec. 1, and stations retrograde Dec. 12. Media’s dissemination of deceit is called on the carpet, but is anyone listening? Venus/Noga squares Pluto Dec. 3, enters Scorpio Dec. 4, and trines Saturn Dec 5. Powerful monetary secrets are exposed.

Neptune stations direct in Pisces/Dagim on Dec. 6, and on the First Light of Hanukkah Dec. 7, the Sun trines “Wounded Healer” Chiron, and retrograde Mercury trines Jupiter/Tzedek. Compassion, empathy, care for the vulnerable and tenderness grow with each light. Avoid going overboard with compulsive behaviors or extremist thoughts when Venus opposes Jupiter on Shabbat Hanukkah. The New Moon in Sagittarius Dec. 12 shines the light of practical wisdom – bring it on!

Aries / Taleh

Aries is Mars on the offensive; Scorpio is Mars on the defensive. When the Sun conjuncts Mars/Ma’adim in Scorpio, and both trine Neptune/Rahav in Pisces/Dagim Nov. 17, this creates a mighty harmony of sensitivity and strength. The Mars-Pluto sextile Nov. 21 reflects a growth in personal power. Restraint can be as effective as aggression; sometimes even more so! Mars enters Sagittarius/Keshet Nov. 24 which trines your natal Sun; all cylinders are firing sequentially to turn that Fire Sign flame on high. The square of Mars squares Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 25 can feel frustrating but work through it! Patience wins the day.

Taurus / Shor

Mars/Ma’adim in Scorpio/Akrav opposite your Sun through Nov. 24 challenges you to stay cool when provoked. Turn incendiary words into works of art when Mercury/Kochav sextiles planetary ruler Venus/Noga twice during Kislev: in Sagittarius-Libra on Nov. 15, and again in Capricorn-Scorpio Dec. 11. If you’re throwing down the gauntlet, you’re revealing the iron fist in the velvet glove. This is the case when Venus squares Pluto Dec. 3, and enters Scorpio Dec. 4. The trine of Venus to Saturn/Shabbatai Dec. 5 imparts wisdom. Venus opposes Jupiter/Tzedek Dec. 9, Shabbat Hanukkah. Don’t allow emotional extremism to control your choices.

Gemini / T’omim

Planetary ruler Mercury/Kochav in your solar opposite Sagittarius/Keshet through Dec. 1 urges you to consider the big picture. Mercury sextiles Venus/Noga Nov. 15 and trines Chiron Nov. 20; use your communicative skills to heal yourself and others. The biggest (or most grandiose?) opportunity to actualize a special dream appears when Mercury squares Neptune/Rahav in Pisces/Dagim at the Full Moon in Gemini Nov. 27. Things sober up when Mercury enters Capricorn/Gidi Dec. 1, and trines Saturn/Shabbatai Dec. 2 and then Jupiter/Tzedek Dec. 11. Mercury stations retrograde Dec. 12, and won’t go direct until New Year’s Day. Grownup things are happening — step up!

Cancer / Sartan

The natural humanitarian instincts you usually experience during the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius Nov. 20 are tested against security concerns. Issues of trust are at the forefront. The Full Moon in Gemini/T’omim on Nov. 27 with Mercury/Kochav in Sagittarius/Keshet square to Neptune/Rahav in Pisces/Dagim stretches your imagination almost to the breaking point. Analytic sobriety is your quest at the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo/Betulah Dec. 4. The New Moon in Sagittarius Dec. 12, with Mercury stationing retrograde, signals an important time for dedicated self-care. Behaviors and activities integrating your physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health are best for you now.

Leo / Aryeh

While Kislev is the darkest month in the Northern Hemisphere, the Sun is busy cooking up inspiration. The Sun conjuncts Mars/Ma’adim and both trine Neptune/Rahav on Nov. 17: a recipe for big dreams! Sun sextiles Pluto Nov. 20 and enters Sagittarius Nov. 22. It’s a big power surge! Be careful not to fry the circuits when the Sun squares Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day. Be of service instead of blowing your own horn. The Sun trines “Wounded Healer” Chiron Dec. 7, endowing you with marvelous emotional warmth that works like a balm on the suffering. Kindness begets kindness.

Virgo / Betulah

Mercury/Kochav begins and ends Kislev in a sextile dance with Venus/Noga from Nov. 15 to Dec. 11. This mirrors your skillful demonstration of supportive harmony. Don’t tie yourself up with pretzel logic trying to analyze your desires! Mercury squares Neptune/Rahav in Pisces/Dagim during the Full Moon in Gemini/T’omim Nov. 27, a chance to share your deepest truth with a partner. Mercury enters Capricorn/Gidi Dec. 1, and trines Saturn/Shabbatai Dec. 2 before the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo Dec. 4. The power of honesty is liberating. Mercury trines Jupiter/Tzedek Dec. 7 and stations retrograde Dec. 12. Time for a big do-over?

Libra / Moznayim

Planetary ruler Venus/Noga in her home sign of Libra through Dec. 4 magnifies your romantic nature. You’re open to exploring something completely new when Mercury/Kochav sextiles Venus Nov. 15. Model the healing power of compassionate empathy when Venus opposes Chiron Nov. 22. The square of Venus to Pluto Dec. 3 may be a struggle for control of a relationship; power games are for the immature, and this becomes starkly evident Dec. 5 at the trine of Venus to Saturn/Shabbatai. Careful to avoid extremism and overindulgent excess when Venus opposes Jupiter/Tzedek on Dec. 9, Shabbat Hanukkah. Curb your consumption.

Scorpio / Akrav

Extraordinary sensitivity and deep empathy with others are activated when the Sun and Mars/Ma’adim in Scorpio trine Neptune/Rahav in Pisces/Dagim Nov. 17. Both Sun and Mars sextile Pluto Nov. 20-21, powerfully supporting practical solutions to painful problems. A proactive action plan emerges when Mars enters Sagittarius/Keshet Nov. 24. Cut through layers of vagueness with arrows of truth when Mars squares Saturn/Shabbatai in Pisces on Nov. 25. Venus/Noga squares Pluto Dec. 3, before entering Scorpio Dec. 4. You’ll overcome every obstacle defending your loved ones, as well as the beliefs and values you share with them. Compromise isn’t always wise.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Kislev is your special month! The Sun enters Sagittarius Nov. 22, followed by Mars/Ma’adim Nov. 24. By Thanksgiving Day there’s a whole lot of Sagittarian truth-telling going on, and many of Sag’s famously blunt arrows of truth have hit their bullseyes. The truth is more important to you than coddling the feelings of others but diplomacy might take you further when Mercury/Kochav trines Jupiter/Tzedek Dec. 7. You’re vulnerable to excess, so be conscious of your triggers and your compulsions when Venus/Noga opposes Jupiter on Dec. 9. The New Moon in Sagittarius Dec. 12 is your chance to get grounded.

Capricorn / Gidi

Family get-togethers may start out lighthearted but soon turn serious when the Sun squares your planetary ruler Saturn/Shabbatai Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day. Conflicts may feature missing or incomplete facts; don’t alienate loved ones with ideological hard lines on Nov. 25 when Mars/Ma’adim squares Saturn. Neither of you may be fully informed! Mercury/Kochav enters Capricorn Dec. 1 and sextiles Saturn Dec. 2; compassionate sobriety replaces selfish solipsism and the doors to critical thinking are opened. The trine of Venus/Noga to Saturn Dec. 5 softens the hard edges of difficult truths being revealed. Accepting reality is how adulting is demonstrated.

Aquarius / D’li

The Sun opposes modern planetary ruler Uranus/Oron on Erev Rosh Chodesh Kislev, kicking the month off with a big growth spurt. Direction is reassessed at the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius Nov. 20. Calibrate your actions to achieve your goals. Things turn serious when the Sun squares classical planetary ruler Saturn/Shabbatai on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day. Things don’t lighten up on Nov. 25 with the square of Mars/Ma’adim to Saturn. Energetic frustration needs somatic resolution. Some relief comes Dec. 5 at the trine of Venus/Noga to Saturn. Mercury/Kochav stations retrograde in Capricorn/Gidi on Dec. 12. Review your unconscious biases!

Pisces / Dagim

Kislev features both delusions and dreams. The Sun and Mars/Ma’adim in Scorpio/Akrav trine Neptune/Rahav in Pisces on Nov. 17. Theme song: “Don’t dream it, be it!” Mercury/Kochav in Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius/Keshet squares Neptune on Nov. 27 at the Full Moon in Gemini/T’omim. You may receive the most gigantic Divine Download of all time — or you might be enthralled by the biggest deceit of all time. How can you tell the difference? Neptune stations direct Dec. 6. Find a sober, trusted interlocutor to help you see that all that glitters is not gold! Venus/Noga opposite Jupiter on Shabbat Hanukkah imparts inspiration.