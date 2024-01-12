Local events to mark 100 days since Oct. 7

Sunday, Jan. 14, marks 100 days since Oct. 7, 2023, the date of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. To mark the day, the Bay Area Jewish community is holding several events to mourn the lives lost, bring awareness to the ongoing hostage situation and show solidarity with Israel.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Ride to Bring Them Home Now — Attach a yellow ribbon to your bike to show solidarity. Meet at Calero County Park, 23205 McKean Road, San Jose. 8:45 a.m.

Run for Their Lives — Awareness event. Meet at Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. 11 a.m.

Yom Iyun — Day of learning featuring communal singing, teachings and meditations for healing with Rabbi Chai Levy of Netivot Shalom, Rabbi Dorothy Richman of Congregation Beth Sholom, Rabbi Zac Kamenetz of Shefa: Psychedelic Jewish Support, Rabbi Josh Ladon of the Shalom Hartman Institute and Rabbanit Meira Wolkenfeld of Congregation Beth Israel. Presented by Bring Them Home Now. Berkeley location provided with registration. 12-5 p.m.

100 Days of Captivity — Wear a piece of masking tape with “100” written on it to bring awareness to the hostage situation in solidarity with Rachel Goldberg, mother of Berkeley native and Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who writes the number of days that have passed since Hersh was taken hostage on tape and places it on her shirt daily. Presented by Bring Hersh Home. Take a picture, post it and use the hashtags #Bring_Hersh_Home and #BringThemHomeNow

Monday, Jan. 15

100 Days Vigil — Join a group of volunteers who have been demonstrating almost every day since Oct. 7. Bring banners, signs. Presented by Bring Them Home. Meet at El Curtola Boulevard overpass, Lafayette. 3-5 p.m.

“Yearning for Home” — Art exhibition and online auction supporting Kibbutz Kissufim, one of the many kibbutzim that were attacked Oct. 7. All proceeds benefit Kibbutz Kissufim. Presented by UnXeptable, Oshman Family JCC and the ICC. Through Feb. 8. At Schultz Hall of the Arts, Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto.