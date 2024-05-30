San Francisco’s favorite deli is coming to the JCC

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

The JCCSF announced a new tenant for its cafe this week: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen. Its grand opening date is set for Sept. 3, after a soft launch in late August.

“This collaboration makes perfect sense,” Paul Geduldig, CEO of the JCCSF, said in a statement. “It was important to find a tenant that reflects the values and priorities of the community, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Wise Sons. This is an important step forward as we continue to rebuild our services for the community following the pandemic.”

“It’s a real honor for us to serve the members of the JCCSF but also the neighborhood at large,” said Wise Sons CEO Jeff Weinstein. “This is a great opportunity to be [part of the] fabric of this community while also making ourselves part of the year-round observances of Jewish holidays. We want to make it easier and better for our patrons to observe Shabbat and the many holidays we celebrate throughout the year.”

The JCCSF Wise Sons will be the company’s sixth location, all in the Bay Area. (A Tokyo location quietly closed in 2022.) Along with the six delis, Wise Sons also operates Beauty’s Bagel Shop in Oakland.

In addition to providing traditional Jewish favorites like Reuben sandwiches, toasted bagels and matzah ball soup, Wise Sons’ catering and Jewish holiday menus will be available for takeout. The eatery will offer a 10 percent discount for JCCSF staff and fitness members, and feature a full espresso bar.

The JCCSF has had a number of different operators in its cafe space over the years, but none with any real staying power. However, the second Wise Sons location to open was at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in 2013, and 10 years later that one is still going strong.