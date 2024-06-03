San Francisco police detain protesters in Israeli consulate building

Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

San Francisco police began detaining protesters early Monday afternoon after dozens of them staged a sit-in protest in the lobby of the building that houses the Israeli consulate.

Many of the pro-Palestinian protesters wore kaffiyehs and disposable black medical masks. They carried signs denouncing Zionism and Israel’s war against Hamas.

Police responded to the building in San Francisco’s Financial District around 9 a.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and are currently handling a protest and possible trespassers who are related to the protest. Officers have been making multiple warnings to the individuals to disperse and exit the private property on their own. Officer currently detained individuals for potential arrest,” SFPD Officer Paulina Henderson wrote in an email to J. around 12:30 p.m.

Officers were zip-tying the hands of about a dozen protesters and loading them into a police van, according to the Associated Press.

S.F. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins did not immediately respond to J.’s request for more information.

Marco Sermoneta, Israel’s consul general to the Pacific Northwest, told J. in a phone interview on Monday morning that he and all employees were safe in their 21st floor offices and that the protest was “not causing too much commotion.”

“Judging by what we see and what they are wearing and the signs, it’s not like they came in to offer us moral support as we fight a terrorist organization,” he said.

In a written statement, Sermoneta said, “We are appalled, but not surprised, at the attempt by a handful of pro-Hamas rioters to violently compromise our ability to operate as a diplomatic mission. They will not succeed.” He added that the “people who entered the lobby of the building where the Consulate is situated are the same people who have celebrated the rape, maiming, burning alive, and murder of hundreds of Israelis barely a day after October 7th.”

In a photo circulating on social media on Monday morning, two protesters stood on the elevator landing above the lobby, one holding a megaphone. They stood next to a fabric protest sign cascading down to the floor below, with the text in bold face type, “Zionism Kills,” decorated with black rockets and red blood drops.