‘Proud and Jewish’ float rolls at S.F. Pride Parade

The Bay Area Jewish community marched in the annual San Francisco Pride Parade on a sunny Sunday, as hundreds of thousands of people lined Market Street for the festivities.

More than 300 people joined the main Jewish contingent, marching with a Jewish-themed pink and purple float, according to the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area. The vibrant float bore the JCRC’s logo and proclaimed “Proud and Jewish” in large block letters. A giant purple triangle and pink heart formed a Star of David at the float’s center.

Tye Gregory (third from left), CEO of the JCRC Bay Area, stands with fellow celebrants on the main Jewish contingent’s float during the San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/J. Staff)

Members of the Jewish community wore pink boas, danced and waved at the crowd from the float as it rolled down Market Street.

The JCC of San Francisco and the Jewish LGBTQ group Keshet cosponsored the float, along with more than a dozen other organizations. More synagogues and Jewish groups walked with the contingent. At the same time, JFCS/East Bay marched with immigrant and refugee-serving organizations highlighting their work to resettle LGBTQ refugees, and Congregation Sha’ar Zahav marched with a multifaith group of organizations called United in Spirit.

Matt Lacoff (right) flashes a peace sign as he wears a tallit and a trans flag as a cape during the S.F. Pride Parade on Sunday. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/J. Staff)

A “Resistance” contingent that included pro-Palestinian marchers walked toward the front of the parade. And a competing rally on Sunday afternoon protesting links between the S.F. Pride Parade and Israel drew more than 1,000 people, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. It was called “No Pride in Genocide” and was organized to call attention to “politicians and groups” participating in the Pride Parade who support Israel, organizers said in a press release, including state Sen. Scott Wiener and JCRC.

Nina Wouk waves after she finished marching in the S.F. Pride Parade on Sunday. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/J. Staff)

Conflict flared publicly early this month after questions circulated online about whether an “Israeli float” would be part of the parade. SF Pride released a statement June 4 explaining that there would be “no Israeli float,” and a subsequent statement two days later to clarify its position and address Jewish community concerns.

Rabbi Eliana Kayelle of Keshet (right) dances aboard the Jewish community float during San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/J. Staff)

Hundreds of police officers from various agencies were visible at the Pride Parade, according to local media. Though the JCRC had anticipated possible confrontations between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and pro-Israel or Jewish participants, none were reported.