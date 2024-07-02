Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

One of the first tastes of America served to Jewish immigrants at Ellis Island was ice cream. It wasn’t long before Jewish entrepreneurs got into the ice cream business. Probably the earliest and most well known are Bert Baskin and Irv Robbins, founders of Baskin-Robbins, home of 31 flavors (and now 1,400, according to the company website).

Today ice cream is an all-American treat, so much so that July is National Ice Cream Month. To celebrate the occasion with a twist, try this nondairy, parve and vegan Tahini-Coconut No-Churn Ice Cream, a tasty homemade alternative to dairy frozen desserts.

I’ve been wanting to make a no-churn ice cream for a while. I used one of my favorite Sephardic and Mizrahi flavor combos, tahini and silan (also known as date syrup, date molasses or date honey). The swirl of silan gives a slightly tart punch to the rich, earthy taste of tahini. It can be left out if desired, or replaced with the same amount of chocolate syrup or pomegranate molasses. Using both sweetened condensed coconut milk and coconut cream makes a quick base for this creamy, no-cook, no-fuss, not-too-sweet dessert.

Serve the ice cream by itself or topped with a drizzle of silan or chocolate syrup, a sprinkle of chopped nuts, halvah or dried fruit, and a dollop of Coconut Whipped Topping.

Tahini-Coconut No-Churn Dessert

Serves 6-8

13.5-15 oz. can coconut cream, chilled overnight (see notes)

7.4 oz. can sweetened condensed coconut milk, room temperature (see notes)

⅔ cup tahini, room temperature

1 tsp. lemon juice

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar, divided

1 Tbs. vanilla extract

¼ cup silan, divided

Toppings and garnishes as desired

Coconut Whipped Topping (recipe below)

Chill coconut cream can overnight. Chill large mixing bowl and electric mixer beaters for at least 10 minutes.

In medium bowl, mix condensed coconut milk, tahini, lemon juice and ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Set aside.

Pour the contents of the coconut cream can (solids with liquid) into the chilled large bowl, stirring until combined. Add remaining ½ cup confectioners’ sugar and vanilla. Stir until combined. Insert chilled beaters into stand or hand mixer and whip on high until fluffy and creamy (about 1-2 minutes).

Gently fold a third of the tahini mixture into the whipped coconut cream. Repeat twice more, gently stirring to combine.

Pour half of the ice cream mix into a 6- or 8-cup loaf pan. Drizzle 2 Tbs. silan across the top and repeatedly draw a dinner knife through the silan to marbleize it into the ice cream. Top with the remaining ice cream mix, drizzle remaining 2 Tbs. of silan on top, and marbleize again.

Freeze uncovered for 4-5 hours until hard or overnight. For longer storage, cover airtight. Let stand a few minutes before scooping and serving. Can be made up to a week ahead.

Notes: Buy coconut cream, not the cream of coconut used for cocktails. My condensed coconut milk came in a 7.4 oz. can. If the can is larger, use 14 Tbs. (1 cup minus 2 Tbs.) and reserve the rest for another use.

Coconut Whipped Topping: Refrigerate a can of coconut cream overnight. Use only the solid, hardened cream. Place in chilled bowl with 1 tsp. vanilla extract and ½ cup confectioners’ sugar (or to taste). Beat on high with electric mixer with chilled beaters until peaks form. Refrigerate airtight for up to 1 week.