With a short-lived growing season, fresh tomatoes feel like a delicacy when summer rolls in.

When tomatoes aren’t in season, I rely on slow-cooking tomatoes to bring out and concentrate their natural sweetness. When ripe, there’s nothing I love more than thinly sliced tomatoes with salt, herbs and spicy olive oil. If tomatoes are on the menu, I love to serve them with a flavorful, herbaceous gremolata that highlights their natural sweetness.

Gremolata is an Italian condiment, a green sauce made of parsley, lemon, garlic and olive oil. Typically made using citrus zest, it can be made with a variety of herbs, from cilantro to mint. I dollop it on top of roasted sweet potatoes or grilled fish, and use it as a base for a flavorful salad dressing.

Gremolata is an easy recipe to have fun with — use up whatever fresh herbs you have on hand. It is one of my favorite ways to elevate and celebrate a simple dish. I often play around with different versions.

In my current rendition of gremolata, I look to infuse a little bit of Jew-ish flavor with briny preserved lemons, crunchy sesame seeds and caramel-like dates. The preserved lemons offer a salty component, while the dates temper the sharpness of the raw garlic. This salad gets better as time goes on, so dress it in advance for stress-free, delicious summer entertaining.

Serves 4

3 large heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced

½ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tbs. finely chopped preserved lemon, or ½ tsp. lemon zest

2 pitted dates, chopped

2 tsp. sesame seeds

2 Tbs. lemon juice

3 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Sea salt, to taste

Arrange the tomato slices on a large plate or platter.

Finely chop the parsley, and add to a medium bowl. Add the garlic, preserved lemon, chopped dates, sesame seeds, lemon juice and 2 Tbs. olive oil. Season liberally with salt.

Dot the gremolata on top of the arranged tomato slices. Drizzle with remaining oil. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.