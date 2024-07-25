Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

The Torah column is supported by a generous donation from Eve Gordon-Ramek in memory of Kenneth Gordon.

The Book of Numbers is packed with some of the most dramatic episodes in the Torah. From the story of the spies to the rebellion of Korach to Moshe hitting the rock and losing the right to enter the land of Canaan, one can easily understand how the narratives dominate and the commandments recede into the background.

That changes with this week’s Torah portion. Pinchas has his moment in the spotlight in the previous week’s portion, and now he is rewarded for his courage and zealousness.

The focus of this Torah portion is on the transition from a nomadic people to one that is about to settle in a land of their own. Among the many messages that stand out is one that seems particularly relevant for our time — both in our time in history and our time in the Jewish calendar cycle. That is the lesson of succession.

“Moshe spoke to HaShem saying, “May HaShem, the Lord of the spirits for all flesh, assign a man over the assembly; one who will go out before them, and come in front of them and take them out and bring them in and let the assembly of HaShem not be like sheep that have no shepherd.” (Numbers 27:15-17) Moshe makes a very direct request of God to appoint a leader who will replace him. At what point is this petition? It is just after God shows Moshe the land of Canaan and informs him that he is going to die on the east side of the Jordan River.

We hear from Moshe himself in the Book of Deuteronomy that he argued with God and beseeched God to allow him entry into the Promised Land. However, at the juncture in our Torah portion, we see only Moshe’s concern for the fate of the people.

That is true leadership. It marks when leaders can look beyond themselves and focus their concern on those they lead above themselves.

At the time of the writing of this commentary, the United States of America has been facing a crisis of succession. Without taking a position on any side, it seems that both political parties suffer from a lack of succession planning. In general, we see that the population is living longer and that there is not the same sense of urgency of ensuring that the future is secure for subsequent generations.

Our calendar has now entered a period that is known as Bein Hametzarim, or between the straits. The three-week period, which is marked with fast days on either end, is a time of national mourning and reflection. It began with the Fast of the 17th of Tammuz and will continue until the 9th of Av. On Tisha B’Av (literally the 9th of Av) there is a custom to refrain from Torah learning because it is considered pleasurable and therefore inconsistent with the intense mourning that we are told to observe. Exceptions are made for parts of the Tanach (Jewish Bible) and Talmud that accentuate the national and personal sorrow.

The Talmud recounts that Vespasian, a Roman military leader, is dispatched to destroy the Temple after having been told that the Jews of Judea are rebelling against the Roman Empire (Tractate Gittin, chapter 5). Rabbi Yochanan Ben Zakai is the leader of the community in Jerusalem under siege. He manages to escape the siege and have a direct encounter with Vespasian himself. He actually predicts Vespasian’s ascent to rulership over the entire empire, and Vespasian wishes to reward him for the good tidings of which he had just been informed.

R. Yochanan is told he could ask for anything. He says, “Give me Yavne and her scholars, the line of Raban Gamliel [who held the title of nasi and came from the royal dynasty of King David] and a doctor to heal R. Tzaddok.” (Gittin 56b) Like Moshe, R. Yochanan understands that succession is the key to survival. The scholars of Yavne can ensure the continuation of Torah scholarship, and Raban Gamliel and his family will allow for continuity in leadership for the people.

The Talmud immediately raises the objection that R. Yochanan should have asked to spare Jerusalem and the Temple. That objection is quelled by the expression that if you try to grab too much, you are left with nothing. It was understood by a real leader that he had to set a realistic expectation and zero in on what was essential for Jewish survival.

To find a qualified successor is never an easy task, but it would serve everyone well if they could learn from the past and make it the highest priority in all areas of leadership.

