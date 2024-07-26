Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

In northwest Berkeley, next to a wild section of Codornices Creek and across the street from Fieldwork Brewing Company, sits Urban Adamah — a peaceful two-acre parcel of land and one of just a handful of Jewish urban farms in the United States.

Through its gates and among the fruit trees, berry patches, chicken coop and goat pen, the surrounding city disappears. Volunteers till the soil and harvest the produce, which is used for community events and donated to those in need. On Friday nights, a colorful yurt bursts with music, dancing and Shabbat prayers. Events such as meditation retreats, song circles, grief workshops and Talmud study groups fill classrooms and a community hall most weekends.

The blossoming organization has come a long way since its beginnings in 2010, when founder Adam Berman hatched a plan to bring agriculture-based programming to the Bay Area Jewish community. The nonprofit will mark its 13th anniversary of growing fruits and vegetables with an “Urban Adamitzvah” celebration in September. It will feature live music, dancing, hands-on farm activities and treats made with organic produce grown on the land. There will also be programming for children ages 3 to 11.

“We started as a much smaller farm, a much smaller organization, and we were on a donated piece of property on San Pablo Avenue here in Berkeley,” recalled executive director Adam Weisberg, who has been part of Urban Adamah in different roles since its early days. “We worked out of a mobile trailer. We did everything above ground there. It was our intention that we would show proof of concept there. And then we hoped, if we were successful, that we would ultimately find a permanent home.”

Despite the temporary nature of its founding location, Urban Adamah thrived. The organization embraced its urban setting, maximizing every inch of space with raised beds, greenhouses, an aquaponics system, chickens, bees and “teaching tents.” The community rallied around its distribution of free produce to those in need, and Shabbat and holiday celebrations regularly drew hundreds who were interested in Urban Adamah’s nature-based Judaism.

In 2013, bolstered by support from the Jewish community, Urban Adamah raised enough money to purchase the farm’s current property. By fall 2014, the new site began taking shape, with a focus on sustainable features like a solar array and a greywater system.

Urban Adamah’s first location on Parker Street in West Berkeley. (Courtesy)

Over the years Urban Adamah has flourished on its permanent grounds, expanding its infrastructure to include administrative offices, a kitchen, barn, shed, retreat lodge, residential building and most recently a community hall, which was completed in 2023. Additionally, a Star of David pergola, orchards, two greenhouses and an arbor have been developed.

“The acre of land that we have under cultivation now produces about 15,000 pounds of food every year, a whole variety of vegetables and produce, 90% of which we provide out into the community to address the needs of people experiencing food insecurity,” Weisberg said. “A small volunteer organization works out of our community kitchen. And by using our kitchen this year, they will prepare and make available in the community about 30,000 meals.”

Urban Adamah donates produce to the Berkeley Food Pantry and Berkeley Food Network. It also has a street-facing community refrigerator filled with free food.

Looking forward, Weisberg said that Urban Adamah’s plans include expanded youth programming and special events for families where parents and kids can experience the farm together. Urban Adamah also wants to expand its Summer Specialist program, which launched last year, in which a group of young adults live on the farm during the summer to study Jewish values, mindfulness, leadership and urban agriculture skills.

Weisberg attributes Urban Adamah’s success, in part, to its ability to “really meet community members where they’re at and provide them with opportunities for … inspiration, education and celebration.”

He also cites strong community buy-in.

“Community members have been really generous in both belief in our work and the expression of that belief through their financial generosity,” he said. “We try to remember just how lucky we are that folks have seen and continue to see the value that we’re providing, and that they’ve helped us sustain and advance that.”

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, on the farm. $180-360, sliding scale.