Twenty-six people have been charged in connection with an anti-Israel protest that shut down the Golden Gate Bridge for several hours in April, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Eight of them were charged with felony conspiracy related to organizing the protest and 18 with misdemeanor conspiracy, representing a more muscular approach by DA Brooke Jenkins’ office compared with a similar protest in November on the Bay Bridge. In the earlier case, protesters were charged with misdemeanors, and the vast majority performed community service and paid a small fine, which they considered a “victory.”

Arrest warrants were issued for all 26 people, each of whom was also charged with 38 counts of false imprisonment, trespassing to interfere with a business, obstruction of a thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, refusal to disperse at a riot and failure to obey the lawful order of a uniformed officer.

The charges stem from their involvement in the April 15 action in which protesters calling to “free Palestine” stopped San Francisco-bound bridge traffic and demonstrated for 4½ hours during Monday morning rush hour.

That same morning, protesters staged sit-ins on Interstate 880 in the East Bay.

Protesters at both sites used a technique called a “sleeping dragon,” in which people lock their hands together inside pipes, making it more difficult for authorities to break up demonstrations.

“I would like to thank the California Highway Patrol for their work to peacefully resolve this incident and their subsequent thorough investigation,” Jenkins said in a statement. “While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety. The demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge caused a level of safety risk, including extreme threats to the health and welfare of those trapped, that we as a society cannot ignore or allow.”

An affidavit filed with San Francisco Superior Court in support of the arrest warrants describes the protest as a “coordinated effort” and “not a spontaneous event,” according to the DA’s office.

The affidavit also states that the demonstration on the bridge caused serious disruptions for hundreds of motorists with “reports of numerous victims who missed work, important medical appointments, school and flights.”

The 38 counts of false imprisonment stem from complaints made to authorities by people who were stuck in their vehicles for hours. Authorities closed down the entire bridge during the protest.

According to the DA’s office, one person missed a pre-operation appointment for brain surgery. One mother reported missing a pre-surgery appointment for her baby and not having water for baby formula. Another mother reported that her disabled child was stuck on a school bus for four hours. And a surgeon had to reschedule all surgeries set for that day.

“Regardless of the message, blocking roadways is not only illegal, but also dangerous for protesters, motorists and first responders,” California Highway Patrol Chief Don Goodbrand said in a statement.

Tye Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area, thanked Jenkins for pursuing charges. “Actions have consequences,” Gregory said on X.

The decision may also have political ramifications. Ryan Khojasteh, an attorney with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office who is running to unseat Jenkins as San Francisco DA, posted on social media that the charges were a “political stunt in an election year.”

In a separate post, Khojasteh stated that Jenkins’ director of public affairs previously worked for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Gregory strongly denounced Khojasteh’s implication that Jenkins pursued charges based on a Jewish pro-Israel staff member.

“Her decision was based on the rule of law and not a political decision,” Gregory told J. in a phone interview. “It’s troubling Jews are being targeted this way. … I think what makes this situation unique is now they’re going after Jews in government.”

Dozens of people gathered outside the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department on Monday, banging drums, chanting and waving signs in support of those who were arrested and calling for charges to be dropped, according to local media.

Jeff Wozniak has joined a group of attorneys representing the defendants. In a phone interview, Wozniak told J. that the April protesters were engaging in political speech protected by the First Amendment.

“I think this case is overcharged, and the case will be dismissed,” Wozniak said.

Wozniak also represents Casey Goonan, a 34-year-old East Bay resident indicted by a federal grand jury over the firebombing of a UC Berkeley police vehicle on June 1 in support of the Palestinian cause.