The upcoming month of Av includes one of the most joyous holidays on the Jewish calendar, Tu B’Av, a day for love, marriage, matchmaking and merrymaking that is also known as Jewish Valentine’s Day. Celebrate it with a Saffron Rosewater Pistachio Cake garnished with rose petals.

Tu B’Av begins this year at sundown on Aug. 18. Earlier in the month, we observe Tisha B’Av, Judaism’s saddest day, with mourning and fasting. It’s a juxtaposition that never fails to move me.

I make this dairy-free cake in three mini-loaf pans. Each mini-loaf serves two, but I also give directions for a traditional loaf pan. You can find dried rose petals and rosewater in Middle Eastern, Indian and other specialty markets.

Saffron Rosewater Pistachio Cake

Serves 6-8

Rosewater Syrup (recipe below)

¾ cup mild olive oil (see notes) plus extra for greasing

15 strands of saffron

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 Tbs. finely grated lemon zest, divided

2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground cardamom

½ cup plus 3 Tbs. coarsely chopped pistachios, divided

¼ cup rosewater (see notes)

Rosewater Glaze (recipe below)

2-3 Tbs. dried rose petals, optional

2-3 Tbs. chopped fresh mint, optional

Prepare Rosewater Syrup (recipe below). Heat oven to 325 degrees. Oil bottom and insides of a metal loaf pan (9x5x3 inches) or 3 metal mini-loaf pans (each 5.5x3x2 inches).

Place oil in a 2-cup glass measuring cup and place in microwave for 30 seconds or until oil is warmed. (Alternatively, warm oil over low heat in pot.) Crumble saffron into oil. Stir. Let sit until at room temperature.

Separate eggs. Add yolks and 1 Tbs. lemon zest to cooled oil. Mix well.

Using a sturdy whisk or electric mixer, beat egg whites in a bowl until they are stiff but still moist.

In a separate large bowl, mix flour, sugar, salt and cardamom. Slowly add oil mixture to dry ingredients, mixing well with sturdy spoon or electric mixer until smooth. Stir in ½ cup chopped pistachios and rosewater until blended. Fold one-third of egg whites into batter. Repeat twice, then gently stir until thoroughly incorporated.

Spoon into greased pan(s). Bake about 40 minutes for mini loaves and 45-50 minutes for full-size loaf. A skewer inserted in middle should emerge clean.

Put pan(s) on cooling rack placed over a rimmed baking sheet for 10 minutes. Then turn over loaf pan(s) to release cake onto rack. Cake should remain upside down. Use a skewer to poke deep holes 1-inch apart throughout, being careful not to poke through top. Spoon Rosewater Syrup over cake. Once absorbed, repeat until all syrup is used or cake no longer absorbs syrup. Cool on rack for 10 minutes, then flip so top side of cake faces up to finish cooling.

Once cool, make Rosewater Glaze (see below) and brush on top. Garnish with remaining pistachios and lemon zest, then sprinkle with rose petals and/or mint.

To make in advance, wrap before adding Rosewater Glaze. Keep at room temperature for 1 day or freeze for up to 3 months.

Rosewater Syrup: In small pot, combine 6 Tbs. sugar with ½ cup water over medium heat. Boil 2 minutes, stirring often. Cool to room temperature. Stir in 1 Tbs. rosewater and 1 tsp. lemon juice.

Rosewater Glaze: Sift ½ cup confectioners’ sugar into bowl. Whisk in 1 tsp. rosewater and 1 tsp. lemon juice. Whisk in more sugar or juice by the teaspoon as necessary until glaze is smooth and pourable but not loose or liquid.

Notes: Choose a mild olive oil or substitute safflower or sunflower oil. Choose a Middle Eastern brand of rosewater, not a baking extract. Flavor strength varies, so adjust syrup and glaze to taste.