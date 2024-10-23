Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.

Squash is a staple of Sephardic cuisine. This Roasted Winter Squash and Onion Tart combines this mainstay with flavors and ingredients from the Levant to make a tempting seasonal appetizer or light entrée for fall entertaining.

You can save time and use the precut squash cubes available in supermarkets. The crust is a frozen puff pastry that you can pick up at the grocery store. You defrost the puff pastry according to package directions and keep it chilled. Check out the recipe notes for parve/vegan variations.

To make ahead, you can roast the squash and onions and make the hummus filling up to two days in advance. Refrigerate them separately and bring them to room temperature before using.

The tart can be made early in the day and kept at room temperature.

Roasted Winter Squash and Onion Tart

Serves 8 as appetizer, 2-3 as entrée

6 Tbs. olive oil, divided, plus additional as needed

4 cups peeled and cubed butternut or other winter squash (cut in ½-inch pieces)

Large onion (about 12 oz.)

½ tsp. salt, divided, plus ⅛ tsp.

½ tsp. ground black pepper, divided, plus ⅛ tsp.

½ tsp. crumbled dried mint leaves

¼ tsp. red pepper (chili) flakes

¼ tsp. ground sumac

⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon

1½ cups packaged or homemade plain hummus (see notes)

¼ tsp. za’atar mix or crumbled dried oregano leaves

1 sheet packaged puff pastry, about 10-inch square, defrosted and chilled (see notes)

¼ cup crumbled feta, optional

2-3 Tbs. chopped fresh cilantro or parsley, for garnish

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Grease two large, rimmed baking sheets with oil. Toss squash cubes with 4 Tbs. oil, ¼ tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. black pepper, mint, red pepper flakes, sumac and cinnamon in large bowl. Spread out in single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake 25-30 minutes, using spatula or tongs to turn pieces over occasionally, until squash is browned and cooked through.

Cut onion into evenly sliced ¼-inch rings. (There should be about 2 cups.) Separate rings and toss in large bowl with 2 Tbs. oil, ¼ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. black pepper. Spread onions in single layer on second baking sheet. Place in 450-degree oven and check often, turning with spatula or tongs, until soft and well browned, 25-30 minutes. Remove onion rings as they cook and brown to avoid burning. (Discard any hard, burnt pieces, but pieces with burnt ends are fine. To reduce prep time, put the onion and the squash pans in the oven at the same time. Cooking times will vary.)

Place hummus, 1 cup roasted squash, ⅛ tsp. salt, ⅛ tsp. black pepper and ¼ tsp. za’atar in a food processor. Process until smooth.

Lower oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Grease paper. Remove puff pastry sheet from refrigerator and unroll in center of baking sheet. Fold over edges of puff pastry ½ inch on all sides and press down to make a border. Prick the inside area of the pastry all over with a fork. Lightly brush crust including edges with oil. Bake 8-10 minutes until lightly golden. Remove from oven. (Keep oven on.) If center area puffed up, deflate with fork. Spread hummus evenly on pastry. Scatter onions and squash on top. Sprinkle with feta. Bake 10-15 minutes until pastry is golden brown. Let cool slightly, sprinkle with cilantro. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Notes: Some brands of puff pastry sheets are larger than about 10-inch square. Trim to size as needed. For homemade hummus, see this recipe. For a vegan/parve version of the recipe: Use a parve/vegan puff pastry. Skip feta or use a plant-based alternative but sprinkle it on immediately after removing pastry from oven instead of before.