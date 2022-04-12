A sweet and tangy lemon cake makes an easy dessert for Passover when made with coconut flour. (Photo/Micah Silva) Jewish Life Food Recipe Gluten-free coconut flour lemon cake makes delicious Passover dessert Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Micah Siva | April 12, 2022 If you’re looking for something easy to bake yet incredibly delicious, then this is the cake for you. This coconut flour–based recipe is perfect for Passover. Filled with a mixture of coconut and lemon juice zests, it’s an irresistibly moist and sweet yet tangy cake that’s going to make everyone reach for a seconds. Passover-Friendly Gluten-free Coconut Lemon Cake Serves 8 ½ cup coconut flour 1 Tbs. baking powder (see note) 4 large eggs, whisked ¼ cup melted coconut oil 1 Tbs. vanilla extract (omit if making for Passover) ⅓ cup maple syrup ½ tsp. sea salt 2 Tbs. lemon juice 1 Tbs. lemon zest Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease an 8-inch pan. Combine flour and baking powder in a large bowl. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, coconut oil, vanilla (if using), maple syrup, salt, lemon juice and zest. Pour wet ingredients into dry, stirring until just combined. Transfer to the pan. Bake for 22 to 26 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack, and serve with whipped cream. Note: Baking soda that is certified by OU or Star-K is permissible for Passover use without special Kosher L’Pesach certification. Micah Siva Micah Siva is a registered dietitian and trained chef in San Francisco. She develops modern Jewish recipes inspired by her grandmother, with a plant-forward twist. See her recipes and photography at Nosh with Micah. Also On J. U.S. Hebrew Union College to end Cincinnati rabbinical program Philanthropy Rabbis demand end to American Jewish funding of Israeli extremists TV Bay Area-raised actors join Henry Winkler in Israeli comedy ‘Chanshi’ Bay Area S.F. Israeli Consulate spotlights Ethiopian Israeli success stories Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up