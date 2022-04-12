If you’re looking for something easy to bake yet incredibly delicious, then this is the cake for you. This coconut flour–based recipe is perfect for Passover. Filled with a mixture of coconut and lemon juice zests, it’s an irresistibly moist and sweet yet tangy cake that’s going to make everyone reach for a seconds.

Passover-Friendly Gluten-free Coconut Lemon Cake

Serves 8

½ cup coconut flour

1 Tbs. baking powder (see note)

4 large eggs, whisked

¼ cup melted coconut oil

1 Tbs. vanilla extract (omit if making for Passover)

⅓ cup maple syrup

½ tsp. sea salt

2 Tbs. lemon juice

1 Tbs. lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease an 8-inch pan.

Combine flour and baking powder in a large bowl. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, coconut oil, vanilla (if using), maple syrup, salt, lemon juice and zest.

Pour wet ingredients into dry, stirring until just combined. Transfer to the pan. Bake for 22 to 26 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack, and serve with whipped cream.

Note: Baking soda that is certified by OU or Star-K is permissible for Passover use without special Kosher L’Pesach certification.