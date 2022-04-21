Get rid of that extra matzah with this Spinach Feta Matzah Brei

As Passover winds down, you might have some extra matzah on hand. It’s kind of spectacular how many different ways you can use matzah! There’s the classic matzah ball soup, of course, and matzah granola. I’ve even made a few matzah cakes myself.

But if you’re running out of ideas on what to do with it – or you just love matzah – here’s a fresh take on that old staple of Ashkenazi comfort food, matzah brei, which is one of my favorites.

Matzah brei is typically made to be like a quick egg pancake and is often topped with things like jam or butter. My version is a savory Spinach Feta Matzah Brei made with a few health tweaks: fresh spinach, garlic, parsley and feta cheese. Nothing too fancy, but definitely much healthier than the original.

And yes, matzah brei is traditionally more of a breakfast meal, but feel free to cook up a serving or two of my Spinach Feta Matzah Brei recipe any time of day.

Spinach Feta Matzah Brei

Serves 1

2 large eggs, whisked

1 board matzah, broken

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 handful spinach, chopped

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp feta cheese, crumbled

1 tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, combine eggs, matzah, garlic, spinach, parsley and cheese. Let sit for 5-7 minutes or until the matzah is partially hydrated.

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the egg mixture, and cook until the eggs are fully cooked, about 5-6 minutes.