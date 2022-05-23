Thousands gathered on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, May 22, to show their support for Israel at the New York City’s annual Celebrate Israel Parade.

The parade, which touts itself as the world’s largest expression of solidarity with the Jewish state outside of Israel, has been held every year on the first Sunday in June since 1965, save 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. This year, events were pushed up a few weeks in order to not conflict with Shavuot, which begins this year on the evening of Saturday, June 4.

The theme of this year’s parade, which was organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, was “Together Again.” “We saw an incredible outpouring of love and support for Israel along Fifth Avenue,” said CEO Gideon Taylor of the 40,000 marchers. “Jews of all denominations, as well as people from different religious faiths and backgrounds, stood united, bringing a wider New York community together than ever before in the largest Jewish diaspora community in the world. That’s what the JCRC-NY Celebrate Israel Parade is all about.”

Reporters Julia Gergely and Jackie Hajdenberg set out to capture the energy of the parade, which included Zionist youth groups, Jewish day schools and pro-Palestinian protestors. Though it was unseasonably warm, it was clear that many in and along the route enjoyed celebrating Israel on a sunny day in the city with family and friends.