Tacos are without doubt a crowd-pleaser: Whether it’s chicken, beef or beans, there’s a taco for everyone. And now there’s a new version to try: avocado tacos. They’re a plant-based eater’s dream come true, where guacamole is never extra, and rich, creamy avocados take center stage.

I always have a couple of avocados on the counter in case of guacamole emergencies, but I’ll take avocados any way you serve them — whether sliced on top of crunchy sourdough, whizzed into a key lime pie (really!) or oven-fried to crispy perfection, especially paired with a zippy dill slaw. The secret to crispy oven-fried goodness? Panko breadcrumbs: a lighter, crispier and crunchier cousin to the humble breadcrumb. Toss them in your air fryer for an extra bit of crunch.

My other kitchen must-have? Everything bagel seasoning, a savory blend of garlic, sesame, poppyseeds, onion flakes and salt. Like the avocado, it is a culinary masterpiece that knows no limits when it comes to versatility. Topping eggs or matzah or sprinkled onto avocado, everything bagel seasoning tastes great on everything.

Whip up these delectable Everything Avocado Tacos for a new twist on taco night.

Everything Avocado Tacos

Serves: 4

Breaded Avocado

Cooking spray

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 egg, whisked

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup everything bagel seasoning

2 large avocados, halved and sliced lengthwise into strips

Slaw

2 cups green cabbage, shredded

2 tbsp fresh dill, chopped

1 tbsp capers

Juice of 2 lemons

Sea salt and pepper, to taste

Small flour or white-corn tortillas

Pickled onion or red onions, chopped

Fresh dill

Mexican crema

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Generously coat a baking tray with cooking spray. 2. Add the flour to a shallow dish, the egg to a second shallow dish and the panko breadcrumbs and bagel seasoning to a third. 3. Dredge the avocado strips in flour, one at a time. 4. Dip into the egg mixture until coated, and press lightly with the panko and spice mixture, ensuring the avocado strips are fully coated. 5. Repeat with all avocado strips. 6. Add the breaded strips to the coated pan in a single layer, making sure they do not touch. 7. Bake for 11-13 minutes, or until golden and crispy. 8. Meanwhile, for the slaw, combine cabbage, dill, capers, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl; stir to combine, then set aside. 9. To serve, layer the slaw and breaded avocado into tortillas, and top with onion, dill and crema. 10. Enjoy!