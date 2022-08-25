Marin County’s Board of Supervisors issued a resolution Tuesday condemning “antisemitism and all forms of hate speech” in response to flyering incidents across the county this year.

Antisemitic leaflets linked to the fringe group Goyim TV have been distributed in a number of cities this year, including San Rafael, Mill Valley, Corte Madera, Novato and Tiburon. The Tiburon town council issued its own resolution in April as a result. And in March, Marin officials along with Assemblymember Marc Levine publicly denounced the acts in a public forum organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Tuesday’s resolution specifically called out the flyering incidents, saying they were “unwelcome” and did not represent the views of Marin residents. Supervisor Damon Connolly, who represents San Rafael and surrounding areas, said the recent rise in antisemitism compelled the board to come forward with a public statement. The board also issued a resolution in March condemning antisemitic incidents nationwide, while Tuesday’s focused on incidents in Marin.

“We just feel it’s important to immediately address these [acts],” Connolly said. “We’re not going to let it stand in our community.”

Other antisemitic incidents in Marin in the recent past include a neo-Nazi symbol found on a park scoreboard last summer and Jewish public school students harassed over social media in 2020.

The new resolution references the Anti-Defamation League’s Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2021, which reported 2,717 incidents in the U.S. last year — the highest number on record since the organization began tracking them in 1979. The Board of Supervisors worked closely with the ADL and the JCRC to craft the resolution, Connolly said.

“This is a time to come together in support of our Jewish neighbors,” he said.

On Tuesday Nancy Appel, senior associate director for ADL’s Central Pacific region, addressed the board before the vote, urging the supervisors to adopt the resolution.

“The unequivocal message from Marin’s elected leaders supporting Jewish residents and rejecting these repeated attempts to spread antisemitism hate and fear within the county is reassuring to all Marin residents,” she said later.

Board President Katie Rice, whose district includes Fairfax and San Anselmo, said she hoped the resolution would bring more awareness to Marin residents about the ongoing issue.

“If you are not the target of [antisemitism] or have never experienced it, I think we can have a real blind spot,” Rice said. “It’s so important that as a broader community, we really have awareness of what’s going on and try to put ourselves in those shoes.”