Micah Siva's easy yogurt-based air fryer donuts (Photo/Micah Siva) Jewish Life Food Recipe Air fryer doughnuts: Your very own at-home Hanukkah miracle By Micah Siva | November 30, 2022 In my family, every Hanukkah when I was growing up we would make fresh sufganiyot (Israeli jelly doughnuts). The process was tedious, daunting, and unbelievably messy. They were the ultimate Hanukkah delicacy — but making them left the kitchen in disarray, with flour hanging in the air and oil droplets splattered on every surface. While there is nothing better than a fresh out of the oil doughnut, there's something to be said about a doughnut that is ready in under 30 minutes… without the mess. Meaning you can enjoy doughnuts every night of the Hanukkah season (and all year round too!). These yogurt-based doughnuts are the perfect after dinner or early morning treat, cooked in under 10 minutes in the air fryer. Packed with cinnamon and nutmeg, you'll forget all about frying doughnuts in oil! Air-Fried Doughnuts Makes 8 Doughnuts 2¼ cups all-purpose flour 1 Tbs. baking powder 2 Tbs. granulated sugar ¼ tsp. nutmeg 1 tsp. cinnamon ¼ tsp. kosher salt 1 cup plain Greek yogurt 2 large eggs 1 tsp. vanilla extract 3 Tbs. butter, melted Cinnamon Sugar Topping ¼ cup granulated sugar 1 tsp. cinnamon Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, baking powder, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. In a medium bowl, combine the yogurt, eggs and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the dry, stirring until a dough forms. It will be a little sticky! Divide the dough into 8 pieces, and roll each into a doughnut. Place on the lined baking tray. Add 4 doughnuts to the air fryer at a time, brushing the tops with melted butter. Set the air fryer to 400 degrees, and air-fry for 7-8 minutes, or until golden. Repeat with the remaining doughnuts. Meanwhile, combine the granulated sugar and cinnamon in a shallow dish. Brush the cooked doughnuts with remaining butter, and dip in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Micah Siva Micah Siva is a registered dietitian and trained chef in San Francisco. She develops modern Jewish recipes inspired by her grandmother, with a plant-forward twist. See her recipes and photography at Nosh with Micah.