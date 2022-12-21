Not religious? No problem

We read with interest, but not surprise, your reporting on the Bay Area Jewish identity survey showing that most Jews identify with Jewish history and values, family, and culture rather than through religion (“Survey of Bay Area Jews touches on family ties, Israel views, antisemitic experiences,” Dec. 5).

Happily, there are Bay Area communities that provide welcoming and comfortable Jewish homes for Secular/Cultural Jews.

Tri-Valley Cultural Jews and its Jewish Culture School for kids provides non-religious holiday and lifecycle observances, education, opportunities for social action and community in the East Bay (trivalleyculturaljews.org).

Workers’ Circle/Arbeter Ring provides cultural programming and opportunities for social action in San Francisco and the near East Bay (circle.org).

Kol Hadash is an adult community, meeting mostly on Zoom at this time, providing education and holiday observance in the Berkeley area (kolhadash.org).

We all welcome families of mixed cultural heritage and households of all configurations.

Judith Seid, Tri-Valley Cultural Jews

Pleasanton

When it’s treyf, I chafe

Brisket followed by ice cream is hardly Jewish. Your fascination with treyf restaurants is misplaced and disturbing. (“At Maybeck’s, brisket like Mom used to make it — with Lipton and Lawry’s,” Dec. 12)

Yaakov Nurik

Benicia