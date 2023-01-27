The Oscar nominations are here! In this week’s Bagel Report, the Bagels break down nomination trends, talk about Jewish nominees (as well as films they just enjoyed), and speculate about why “She Said” was left out of the awards conversation.

They’re also talking about “The Fabelmans,” what’s Newy (an Amy Winehouse biopic!) and Jewy (Josh Malina, always), and a speed round of stories ranging from a movie for Holocaust Remembrance Day to a possible extension of the Shtisel-verse. Plus, just for fun, how a Jewish “SNL” star is rescuing M&Ms.