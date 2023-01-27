(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky)
‘The Bagelmans’: Oscar nominations breakdown

By The Bagels | January 27, 2023

The Oscar nominations are here! In this week’s Bagel Report, the Bagels break down nomination trends, talk about Jewish nominees (as well as films they just enjoyed), and speculate about why “She Said” was left out of the awards conversation.

They’re also talking about “The Fabelmans,” what’s Newy (an Amy Winehouse biopic!) and Jewy (Josh Malina, always), and a speed round of stories ranging from a movie for Holocaust Remembrance Day to a possible extension of the Shtisel-verse. Plus, just for fun, how a Jewish “SNL” star is rescuing M&Ms.

This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco.

Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to “The Bagel Report” on Spreaker.

Show notes

Forward article about Josh Malina

Jodi’s Oscar Blog 

2 Movie Jews

Oscars roundup @ J.

Miriam Haart in J.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

“Shächten”

Maya Rudolph as M&Ms spokesperson

Erin Ben-Moche and Esther D. Kustanowitz
The Bagels

Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.