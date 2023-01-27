(The Bagel Report logo by Danny Lipsky) Culture Podcasts The Bagel Report ‘The Bagelmans’: Oscar nominations breakdown Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By The Bagels | January 27, 2023 The Oscar nominations are here! In this week’s Bagel Report, the Bagels break down nomination trends, talk about Jewish nominees (as well as films they just enjoyed), and speculate about why “She Said” was left out of the awards conversation. They’re also talking about “The Fabelmans,” what’s Newy (an Amy Winehouse biopic!) and Jewy (Josh Malina, always), and a speed round of stories ranging from a movie for Holocaust Remembrance Day to a possible extension of the Shtisel-verse. Plus, just for fun, how a Jewish “SNL” star is rescuing M&Ms. This episode of The Bagel Report is sponsored by the Jewish Film Institute, whose WinterFest event is coming up Feb. 25-26 at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco. Listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to “The Bagel Report” on Spreaker. Show notes Forward article about Josh Malina Jodi’s Oscar Blog 2 Movie Jews Oscars roundup @ J. Miriam Haart in J. International Holocaust Remembrance Day “Shächten” Maya Rudolph as M&Ms spokesperson Stay in touch with The Bagel Report Twitter: @estherk, @ebenmoche and @TheBagelReport Instagram: @estherkustanowitz, @ebenmoche and @tbrthepod Email: [email protected] The Bagels Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Ben-Moche are the hosts of The Bagel Report, an award-winning podcast about Jewish representation and identity in pop culture, produced by J. The Jewish News of Northern California in partnership with Jewfolk, Inc. New episodes are available on (some) Fridays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Also On J. TV In season 4, ‘Fauda’ has begun asking some hard questions TV Miriam Haart is ‘trying to get women to believe in themselves’ Local Voice I’m struggling, but I will always fight for the Israel I love Bay Area San Francisco to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up